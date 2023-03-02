STMicroelectronics USB Type-C Solutions Featured by Future Electronics in Future Picks Series

Montreal, QC, 2023-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing STMicroelectronics USB Type-C in this month’s edition of Future Picks.

By the end of 2024, all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. From spring 2026, the obligation will extend to laptops.

STMicroelectronics provides a complete solution for USB Type-C Power Delivery (USB-C PD) allowing customers to design applications requiring up to 100 W of power (20V-5A).

Future Picks is a curated selection of trending components our experts listed for designers to anticipate the market and leverage on opportunities.

About Future Electronics

