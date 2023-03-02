Naks Events Presents Naks Holi Mahaotsav: A Fun-Filled Family Event with DJ Spoiler!

New Delhi, India, 2023-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Naks Events, a prominent event management brand and a part of Naks Creators, is proud to announce the Naks Holi Mahaotsav, a family-friendly event taking place at the Jaypee Atlantic-Integrated sports complex on March 8, 2023.

The Naks Holi Mahaotsav promises to be a day of fun and entertainment for people of all ages. The event will feature the talented DJ Spoiler, who will be playing the latest and greatest music to keep the party going all day long.

In addition to the fantastic music, attendees will also have access to a wide variety of delicious food and drinks, making it the perfect opportunity to indulge and have a great time with family and friends.

Naks Events is committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all attendees. The event will have ample security and medical personnel on-site to ensure everyone’s well-being.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the Naks Holi Mahaotsav to our community,” said Dr Mukesh Sharma, spokesperson for Naks Events. “We have worked hard to create an unforgettable experience for our attendees, and we can’t wait to see everyone come together and enjoy a day of music, food, and fun.”

Tickets for the Naks Holi Mahaotsav are available now and can be purchased on:

https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/naks-holi-mahotsav/ET00352901

About Naks Events:

Naks Events is a leading event management brand that specializes in creating exceptional experiences for its clients. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Naks Events has established itself as a leader in the industry.