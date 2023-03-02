Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segment Analysis by Route of Administration, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 02, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Industry Overview

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market size was valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. Growing initiatives by key market players, high prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension, adoption rate, availability of reimbursement, and entry of generics are some of the key drivers of this market. As per the American Lung Association, about 500 to 1000 new PAH patients are being diagnosed every year in the U.S.

Market players reported a significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operational activity, financial performance, and results of operations. These ranged from delay in clinical trials, supply chain challenges, dampened demand, reduced new patient visits, among others. Gilead for instance reported adverse impact on its clinical studies including the company’s ability to initiate and complete trials within the estimated timelines. The imposition of restrictions on patient visits lead to delays with new subject enrollment for most of Gilead’s clinical trials during 2020. The pandemic also disrupted regulatory reviews and inspections thus impacting the ability of market players to launch new commercial products. The market witnessed low demand due to the limited ability or willingness of patients to initiate new therapies and to access and seek care from healthcare providers. By 2021, the market recovered gradually. The pandemic had minimal to no negative impact on sales of pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs as major companies ensured a continuous supply of stock for existing customers.

United Therapeutics estimates that about 45,000 patients suffer from pulmonary arterial hypertension in the U.S. According to the American Lung Association PAH more frequently occurs in women between the ages of 30 and 60. The cause may be idiopathic or genetic with about 15 to 20% of patients estimated to have heritable PAH. Other conditions associated with PAH include infections including HIV and schistosomiasis, cirrhosis of the liver; connective tissue disorders, and congenital heart abnormalities. The high incidence and prevalence of the condition as well as its severity and threat to lifespan are expected to contribute to the growing demand for pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs in the near future.

The increasing expiry of patents presents opportunities that can be leveraged to offer generics at affordable costs over the forecast period. The demand and consumption of generics are estimated to rise significantly driven by R&D initiatives and regulatory approvals in developed and developing markets. In March 2019, Sandoz (a division of Novartis) for instance, exclusively launched the first generic version of Remodulin treprostinil injection, in the U.S. Cipla launched ambrisentan generics across Europe and emerging markets during FY 2020-21. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on the other hand launched the generic version of Letairis (ambrisentan tablets) in the U.S. in May 2019.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the pulmonary arterial hypertension market on the basis of drug class, type, route of administration, and region:

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

PDE-5 Inhibitors

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

SGC Stimulators

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Branded

Generics

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Oral

Intravenous/ subcutaneous

Inhalational

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

November 2020: Mylan N.V. merged with Pfizer Inc.’s Upjohn Business to form Viatris Inc. Viatris offers a robust portfolio of biosimilars, branded and complex generics, over-the-counter products, including the PAH drug Revatio.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market include:

United Therapeutics Corporation

Bayer

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Viatris Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Sandoz Inc. (Novartis)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

