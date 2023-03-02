Increasing Per Capita Income drives Tumor Ablation Market Revenue by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 02, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Tumor Ablation Industry Overview

The global tumor ablation market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of cancer and the high demand for safer therapeutic options are major factors contributing to the growth of the market. According to the WHO, it is projected that around 10-11 million cancer cases will be diagnosed each year globally by 2030. The number of new cancer cases is expected to increase by more than 80% in low-income countries compared to half the rate in high-income countries (40%) from 2008 to 2030. Lucrative growth potential in currently available therapeutic options and high demand for minimally and non-invasive therapies are the factors expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Increasing inclination of surgeons and patients toward minimally invasive procedures owing to the benefits such as speedy recovery, patient comfort, and reduced turnaround time are the factors expected to drive the demand for advanced tumor ablation techniques over the forecast period. Advanced tumor ablation procedures are generally performed on an outpatient basis and do not require any hospital admission compared with conventional therapies, thereby significantly reducing the total healthcare cost. The ablative surgeries are the preferred therapy for tumors of smaller sizes. Thus, its procedural volume is indirectly dependent on the yearly cancer screening rates. The market was significantly impacted in 2020 as the number of newly diagnosed cancer cases significantly dropped during COVID owing to fewer screening initiatives undertaken by concerned authorities.

According to a report by the Our World in Data (OWD), a project by Global Change Data Lab, over 70% of cancer cases occur in people aged over 50 in 2017. The number is expected to increase proportionally with the rising geriatric population. The aging population comprises the main target population for noninvasive ablation techniques as the body’s biological functions get compromised with aging. Therefore, the rapidly increasing aging population is expected to boost the demand for tumor ablation techniques during the forecast period.

Technological advancements to enhance accuracy, portability, and cost-effectiveness are the factors compelling market players to constantly improve and launch advanced devices. Image-guided equipment, HIFU, and cryoablation are major examples of these technological advancements. Usage of the cooled radiofrequency denervation technique with internally cooled radiofrequency probes to enlarge the size of the lesion is one of the emerging techniques that is anticipated to play a significant role in market expansion. This technique enables complete denervation of the sacroiliac joint, which helps in pain management.

Tumor Ablation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global tumor ablation market based on technology, treatment, application, and region:

Tumor Ablation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

Irreversible Electroporation

Other Ablation Technologies

Tumor Ablation Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Surgical Ablation

Laparoscopic Ablation

Percutaneous Ablation

Tumor Ablation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Kidney Cancer

Liver Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Cancer

Tumor Ablation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

August 2019: Boston Scientific Corporation received Health Canada approval for its advanced cryoablation system named ICEfx™. The device has a smaller footprint, is portable, and is a powerful alternative to the existing cryoablation systems.

March 2018: Auris Health announced a partnership with Ethicon to develop robotically-assisted bronchoscopy tumor ablative systems.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global tumor ablation market include:

Angiodynamics (Covidien)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Ethicon, Inc.

Galil Medical Inc.

Misonix Inc.

HealthTronics

Mermaid Medical

Theraclion

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

HS Hospital Service S.P.A

EDAP TMS S.A.

