Lifeasible Announced Residues and Contaminants Testing Service for Research Use

The presence of residues and contaminants in the food chain can result from a variety of factors, such as contamination from environmental sources, cross-contamination or formation during food processing, the presence of mycotoxins, and residues of agrochemicals (such as pesticides and veterinary drugs).

These contaminants or residues may be harmful and have a negative impact on consumer health when consumed. In addition, they can harm the immune system, interfere with hormones, impair reproductive and developmental processes, and even result in cancer. Food contamination can have negative economic effects in addition to health problems, which could hurt international trade. Therefore, it is essential to identify and assess residues and contaminants in food products in order to ensure the health and safety of consumers.

With well-established residues and contaminants testing laboratories accredited by ISO/IEC 17025, Lifeasible can provide effective testing solutions utilizing innovative and in-depth techniques, including: LC-MS/MS or GC-MS/MS, ICP-MS, ELISA, CEC, and more.

Service ranges

Pesticides Residues Testing

Lifeasible provides reliable analysis for a variety of agrochemicals, including pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, acaricides, etc.

Veterinary Drug Residues Testing

Lifeasible performs a broad portfolio of veterinary drug residues testing, including: Antibiotics, Antiparasitics, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), Anthelmintics, Hormones and hormone analogues, and more.

Disinfection By-products Testing

Lifeasible is equipped with an excellent food testing laboratory with rich experience in disinfection by-products testing.

Mycotoxins Testing

Lifeasible offers analysis for a comprehensive portfolio of mycotoxins, including: Aflatoxin, Ochratoxin, Citrinin, Deoxynivalenol (DON), etc.

Organic Contaminants Testing

Lifeasible provides testing services for a large number of organic contaminants: Dioxins, Organotin compounds, Perfluorinated tensides (PFT), Chloroparaffins (C10-C17), 4-methylimidazole (4-MI), etc.

