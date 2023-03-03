Artificial Cardiac Valves Market Growth Outlook, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Mar 03— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Artificial Cardiac Valves Market size was valued at million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Artificial Cardiac valves are used in heart valve replacement and generally offer functional properties more similar to native valves, such as hemodynamics and resistance to thrombosis. Implantation of prosthetic cardiac valves to treat hemodynamically significant aortic or mitral valve disease has become increasingly common. Artificial heart valves are composed primarily of metal or carbon alloys and are classified according to their structure as caged-ball, single tilting-disk, or bi-leaflet tilting-disk valves.

Global Artificial Cardiac Valves Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the Global Artificial Cardiac Valves market based on product type and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Artificial Cardiac Valves Market Analysis by Valve Type

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Tissue Heart Valves

Global Artificial Cardiac Valves Market Analysis by Application

Humans

Animals

Global Artificial Cardiac Valves Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Artificial Cardiac Valves Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Artificial Cardiac Valves Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Artificial Cardiac Valves revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Artificial Cardiac Valves revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Cardiac Valves sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Artificial Cardiac Valves Manufacturers –

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences

Boston Scientific

Livanova

St. Jude Medical

Symetis

Jenavalve Technology

Cryolife

TTK Healthcare

Colibri Heart Valve

Lepu Medical Technology

Braile Biomédica

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market state and trends)

Artificial Cardiac Valves Market Report Covers Details Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Artificial Cardiac Valves Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

