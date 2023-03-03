Prefilled Syringes Market Product Benchmarking and Regional Scope Outlook by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 03, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Prefilled Syringes Industry Overview

The global prefilled syringes market size was valued at USD 18.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.95% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for efficient and easy-to-use drug delivery devices and increasing efforts of healthcare professionals to reduce hospital errors are the principal factors driving the market growth. The fast-paced development of feature-rich devices with underlying technological advancements extending safer and convenient self-injections for patients coupled with the impact of COVID-19 is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

With the current COVID – 19 outbreaks, a huge surge in immunizations is expected around the world. COVID-19 has spurred the development of prefilled syringes, especially for low-temperature storage. For instance, in September 2021, by demonstrating their glass prefilled syringes, which are ideal for use with mRNA doses that must be stored at ultralow temperatures, BD has positioned itself to unlock a new COVID-19 vaccination opportunity. BD also analyzed 2,000 syringes that were maintained at minus 20 and minus 40 degrees Celsius to see how temperatures affected the delivery devices. Moreover, syringes with various glass barrel coatings, volumes, and other variables that could influence the response to deep cold storage were investigated. As a result, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, sales of prefilled syringes increased globally.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Prefilled Syringes market

A steep rise in the development of biological therapies is expected to boost industry growth. Biologic drugs including therapeutic vaccines are rapidly replacing the traditional therapeutic options owing to their increased efficiency, efficacy as well as patient safety with reduced side effects. The constant introduction of biologic drugs has given rise to the demand for innovative packaging solutions to maintain the potency of these drugs as they are extremely unstable. More than 60% of the biologic drugs are currently in the pipeline and preferred with parenteral administration as any interaction with food and digestive enzymes results in their deterioration. Thus, prefilled syringes are considered to be an ideal container for the storage of such drugs. Moreover, the growth of the biologic drug market has a direct positive impact on the prefilled syringes market.

The growing popularity of auto-injectors owing to their advantages such as patient convenience and minimal contamination are factors that are expected to boost their growth during the period in focus. For instance, in July 2021, following the complete conclusion of development, Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services unveiled its innovative Aidaptus auto-injector platform. Aidaptus is a two-step, single-use auto-injector, spring-powered with a versatile design that fits both 2.25 mL and 1 mL prefilled glass syringes in the same base device, which is projected to drive market growth in the near future.

Increasing government investments in cutting-edge syringe production will drive market growth in the near future. For instance, in March 2022, the investment of USD 84.53 million in Hungary is intended to address the expanding global demand for prefill-able glass syringes. The extension is set to be complete by 2024 and it is expected to support the demand for the product in the near future.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Disposable Syringes Market – The global disposable syringes market size was valued at USD 13.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% from 2022 to 2030.

U.S Disposable Syringes Market – The U.S disposable syringes market size was valued at USD 2,435.64 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.43% from 2023 to 2030 to reach USD 3,694.39 million by 2030.

Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global prefilled syringes market on the basis of type, material, application, distribution channel, and regions:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Disposable Prefilled Syringes

Reusable Prefilled Syringes

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Glass Prefilled Syringes

Plastic Prefilled Syringes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Anaphylaxis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diabetes

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Mail Order Pharmacies

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

August 2021: SCHOTT AG, a German specialty glass business along with its latest partner Serum Institute of India purchased a 50% stake in the SCHOTT Kaisha joint venture in India. Serum guaranteed its supply of high-quality pharma packaging through the acquisition in the face of escalating worldwide demand

April 2021: Packaging Nipro Pharma CURACASE was introduced which is an individually packaged product in a compact and well-designed hard-plastic packaging that takes up the least amount of space in secondary packaging.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global prefilled syringes market include:

Gerresheimer AG

Schott Group

Unilife Corporation

Nipro Medical Corporation

Owen Mumford

Haselmeier AG

BD & Others

Order a free sample PDF of the Prefilled Syringes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.