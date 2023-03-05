BNK Bubbles Offers a Seamless Laundry Service Across Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — When families and executives in Dubai face time pressures in their busy lives, BNK Bubbles is the ultimate laundry service they turn to.

Founded three years ago, the company is one of the leading delivery-laundry services that clean, treat, and handle clothes for all types of clients. The owners’ mission is to ensure that branded and everyday wear is returned fresh and clean within as little as six hours.

BNK Bubbles ensures scheduled pick-up and drop-off times are always met. Their services tackle the most fragile, exquisite, and delicate fabrics. It offers eco-friendly dry-cleaning with an expert’s eye and care; handles delicate washing and drying of luxury wear and starching to make clothes crisp, clean, and elegant.

It also offers extensive experience and treatments of carpets, curtains, bed linen, and towels, steam ironing of specific fabrics and even shoe shining services.

The company is the creation of three Algerian-American brothers: mechanical engineers Melek and Ahmed Benkraouda and their younger brother Omar, an MIS/Computer Scientist with a keen interest in robotics and AI.

From their own laundry experiences of living in different cities and trying out varying laundries the handling and care of their clothes from local laundries, they decided to make a clean start in Dubai and create BNK Bubbles.

“We aim to make the whole laundry and dry cleaning experience as convenient as possible for customers,” said Melek. “We want clients to look their best and have more time enjoying what matters to them most.”

BNK Bubbles has laundry people with more than 40 years of experience in both the textile and laundry industries. With intensive experiences in both fields, BNK Bubbles can individually understand the piece of cloth at hand and cater it to the cleaning and treatment necessary.

Clients have warmly appreciated their outstanding services. One client, a model, commented:

“They are good, especially with outfits that have a lot of beadwork and embroidery. I recently started using them, and they are fabulous.”

“Just had my first delivery from these guys. Super fast and accommodating, zero mistakes and a friendly personal service to top it off!” added Samuel T.

To book an appointment or to view their services:

Phone: +97156 132 8 142

Email: info@bnkbubbles.com

Website: https://www.bnkbubbles.com/