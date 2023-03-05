Quickbooks 2024 Version Launched

London, UK, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The QuickBooks 2024 version has been launched and is available for download. This new version is packed with new features and improvements that make it easier and faster to manage your finances.

Today QuickBooks 2024 launched the newest version of its accounting solution for small businesses. This latest version makes it easier to access and share information with your employees and improve tax time prep by making it simpler to use the latest tax law changes for 2018–which were due to go into effect before the newly-released software.

“With the release of QuickBooks 2024, small business owners can now have confidence that their financial information is always up to date and available for their accountants to use for tax preparation and small business planning,” said Dan Frankel, vice president-Product Management at Intuit.

This version of QuickBooks is designed to make it easier for small businesses to manage their finances and stay organized. The new features include:

A new intuitive design that makes it easier to navigate and find information

A better way to keep track of your expenses

A more accurate depiction of your income and expenses

The newest release of QuickBooks Enterprise Solutions is packed with new time-saving features that can help small business owners save time, manage finances and report more effectively to stay organized and on top of their business. The heart of the new update is a redesigned interface that features “add-ons” to applications, so customers can choose only the apps and services they need—no more loading up multiple apps just to access those specific functions.

A new dashboard makes it easier to track customers spending patterns across different channels and different digital experiences, while the new mobile app provides a better user experience by adapting to the screen size of any mobile device.

This version of QuickBooks is a major update that will make managing your finances much easier. If you are a small business owner, you should definitely check out the new QuickBooks 2024 version.