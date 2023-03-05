Take the First Step to Improving Leg Health with Texas Vein Experts

Dallas, TX, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Treating varicose veins and related conditions is part of the Dallas-based Texas Vein Experts’ minimally-invasive techniques that help their clients step out with confidence again.

According to NCBI, about 24% of adults in the U.S. have visible varicose veins, and an estimated 6% have evidence of advanced chronic venous disease. That means that Dallas, with a population of 1,350,000, could potentially have 324,000 individuals with visible varicose veins, and 81,000 have advanced chronic venous disease.

The Texas Vein Experts, including Dr Scott Powell, Dr Denny Thomas, and Physician Assistant Justin Patten, are highly trained vascular specialists that diagnose and treat venous diseases, eliminating pain and embarrassment felt by patients.

They have built an impressive 10-year record of improving vein conditions for thousands of people. They assert that anyone experiencing skin discoloration in the legs, leg pain or discomfort, leg heaviness and fatigue, restless legs, ulcers, sores, itching or varicose veins could benefit from a visit to the clinic.

Their varicose vein procedures are covered by Medicare and most insurance providers. The team uses the latest radio-frequency ablation technology, ensuring patients report minimal pain/discomfort and little to no recovery time lost post-venous treatment.

“Our clinic’s convenient location allows patients from across the city to visit us. Our team will warmly welcome them, ensuring they are comfortable and, ultimately, satisfied with our superior treatments and services,” said Dr Powell. “We pride ourselves in delivering high-quality care to every patient.”

Dr Powell is a graduate of UTMB medical school. He completed a five-year surgical residency at the University of Florida and is a board-certified general surgeon. He has practiced in Texas since 2003 and, since 2011, has specialized in treating venous disorders. He has also taught numerous colleges and peers about venous disease at national conferences and is a member of the American Vein & Lymphatic Society.

Clients in many five-star testimonials have praised the team’s exceptional skills. Kezia George explained: “Before I had seen them at Texas Vein Experts, I used to have a lot of pain and cramping in my legs…It’s now been over a year since I’ve had my treatment done, and I have not had any pain and only had about 2-3 minor cramps in the past year. I would do this treatment over and over again and I have recommended it to all my friends and family. The procedures are really quick and easy with little to no pain.”

Hollie Brewer added: “My experience at Texas Vein Experts has been superb! I was in good hands from the front desk, to the procedure room. Professional staff who are very accommodating with my schedule. I highly recommend Texas Vein Experts.”

To book an appointment with Texas Vein Experts, or to check out their full services:

Phone: 817-668-1360

Website: https://txveinexperts.com/locations/varicose-veins-dallas/