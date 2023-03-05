Creative Biostructure Developed Comprehensive Characterization Methods for VLPs

Shirley, NY, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Biostructure, a biotechnology company specialized in providing cost-effective contract services to academia and pharmaceutical industries in the field of structural biology, has developed a series of comprehensive characterization methods to analyze VLPs-based products from batch-to-batch manufacture.

VLPs have developed and evolved over the past few decades to become a widely and frequently used technology, particularly in the fields of vaccinology, immunology, and virology. The ability to maintain the native structures of target membrane proteins at high densities is one of the many benefits of expressing membrane proteins as VLPs. Another benefit is that they can be used in a variety of methods to detect membrane protein interactions, including antibody screening, phage and yeast display, the production of immunogens, and ligand binding assays.

Production of VLPs depends heavily on the purified VLPs’ characterization and qualification. Both VLPs design and the development of the VLPs vaccine can be impacted by poor characterization. The effectiveness and safety of the VLPs vaccine are closely related to the physical characteristics of VLPs, including size and polydispersity.

Creative Biostructure has been devoted to supporting researchers in discovering the most suitable research solutions for years. Now the company provides the following services for Mempro™ Virus-like Particles (VLPs) Characterization:

SRID for Mempro™ Virus-like Particles (VLPs) Characterization

HA assay for Mempro™ Virus-like Particles (VLPs) Characterization

DLS for Mempro™ Virus-like Particles (VLPs) Characterization

AFFFF-MALS for Mempro™ Virus-like Particles (VLPs) Characterization

Electron microscopy (TEM), Enzymatic NA activity assay, RP-HPLC, Western blot, LC-MS, ELISA, Surface Plasmon Resonance Immunoassay (SPR), Electrospray differential mobility analysis (ES-DMA) are also available, according to Joanna, the chief marketing staff at Creative Biostructure.

In addition, a wide range of virus-like particles products that cover various virus families including Parvoviridae (e.g., adeno-associated virus), Retroviridae (e.g., HIV), Flaviviridae (e.g., Hepatitis C virus) and bacteriophages (e.g., Qβ, AP205) are available at Creative Biostructure for research use.

To know more about the virus-like particle characterization service at Creative Biostructure, please visit https://www.creative-biostructure.com/mempro%E2%84%A2-virus-like-particles-vlps-characterization-327.htm.