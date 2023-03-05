Honda Launches New City and City e:HEV Models with ADAS and Compliant Engines

New York, NY, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The fifth generation of Honda City, including both the petrol and hybrid e:HEV models, has been updated with subtle styling adjustments to its exterior and a few interior updates. The Honda City’s facelift may not be the most comprehensive, but it does provide the car with a new look that is fresh and attractive. There has been a revision to the front grille and a reprofile of the front and rear bumpers, as well as a modification to the lower moulding and the fog lamp embellishment. There is now a body-colour spoiler on the boot of the vehicle, and the 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels have been redesigned. An entirely new color scheme called Obisidian Blue Pearl has been introduced with the facelift.

In its interior, the facelifted Honda City has been given a dual-tone beige and black color scheme, while the e:HEV hybrid variant has an ivory and black color scheme. There are no changes to the infotainment system, but Honda has enhanced its feature set with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an enhanced rear camera, wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers, and ambient lighting. As an additional feature, the petrol City now contains the ADAS functions that were previously exclusive to hybrid vehicles.

Honda City faces a facelift, but its engines remain the same. An 119 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque are produced by the 1.5-litre nat-asp iVTEC petrol engine. In addition to the manual transmission, there is also a CVT transmission available. Using an Atkinson cycle 1.5-liter petrol engine and two electric motors, the City e:HEV hybrid vehicle is powered by an electric motor. Together with the e-CVT transmission, the system produces a combined output of 124 bhp. It is important to note that both powertrains are in compliance with the RDE and E20 emissions standards.

For the base petrol model with manual transmission, the Honda City is priced at Rs 11.49 lakh, whereas for the top-spec petrol trim with CVT, the price is Rs 15.97 lakh. In the top-spec trim, the City e:HEV hybrid costs approximately Rs 20.39 lakh.


