MDCK Permeability Assay Now Available at Profacgen

One of the elements that impacts an oral drug product’s effectiveness, toxicity, and pharmacokinetics is its intestinal absorption. In the early stages of drug development, predicting intestinal absorption is a particularly important step that can significantly speed up the screening of potential compounds. A technique for forecasting drug permeability based on cell culture is created, simulating the passage of drugs from the intestinal lumen into the blood with a cell monolayer in a dual-chamber diffusion system.

The MDR1-MDCK model and the Caco-2 model are two of the most popular ones. An epithelial cell line with canine kidney origins is called MDCK cells. Their transporter protein expression and metabolic activity are low, and they exhibit rapid proliferation and differentiation. Currently, one of the methods that is frequently employed for drug absorption screening is the MDR1-MDCK permeability assay. Transfection of MDCK cells with the MDR1 gene (ABCB1), which encodes the efflux protein P-glycoprotein, produced MDCK-MDR1 cells (P-gp). For the study of drug efflux and drug permeability, MDCK-MDR1 permeability has developed into an efficient predictor of both intestinal permeability and blood-brain barrier permeability.

High-quality MDR1-MDCK permeability assay and numerous related featured services are available to customers from its qualified technical team.

MDR1-MDCK permeation system at Profacgen, which is similar to the Caco-2 assay , uses a monolayer of MDCK cells as the filter membrane, and the cells are seeded on 24- or 96-well plates to form a confluent monolayer. Compound transport across the monolayer is monitored over a 60-min period to determine the effectiveness of compounds penetrating from apical to basolateral or basolateral to apical. By using peak area in the LC-MS/MS analysis, compounds are quantified.