CD BioGlyco Released Custom Thioglycoside Synthesis Service for Research Use

Shirley, NY, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company that provides a full range of glycobiology-related products, analysis, custom synthesis, and design to advance glycobiology research, recently released custom thioglycoside synthesis service to provide necessary scientific assistance for worldwide researchers.

Thioglycosides are glycosides in which sulfur atoms have replaced the oxygen atoms. They have received a lot of research as advantageous glycosyl donors because of their high stability in organic chemical processes. Thioglycosides serve as temporary protective groups at the anomeric position, which enables them to function as glycosyl donors and acceptors at the same time.

Thioglycosides can be made in a variety of ways, including by glycosylating thio acceptors with activated glycosyl donors, reacting 1-thio sugars with activated receptors via the SN2 pathway, and adding 1-thio sugars to an a,b-unsaturated system via the Michael addition reaction. All of these pathways require careful management of the anomeric stereochemistry because they all involve numerous protection and deprotection steps. Enzymatic synthesis is also a beneficial and environmentally friendly way to create thioglycosides.

Through a variety of synthesis routes, including chemical and enzymatic synthesis techniques, CD BioGlyco offers its clients exact custom synthesis service of thioglycosides with high quality and purity.

Chemical synthesis service of thioglycosides

Thioglycoside glycosidation is aided by thiophilic metal salts like Hg(NO3)2, Hg(OBz), and HgCL2, arylselenylating agents like PhSeNPhth—TMSOTf, PhSeOTf, and PhSeNPhth-Mg(ClO4)2, alkylating agents like Mel and MeOTf, and some oxidative agents.

Enzymatic synthesis service of thioglycosides

By using glycosidases without catalytic acid-base amino acid residues to synthesize S-glycosidic linkages in oligosaccharides, for example, CD BioGlyco is able to provide its customers with thioglycosides that were specifically tailored to their needs.

To offer premium one-stop services for the synthesis of thioglycosides, CD BioGlyco relies on its world-class experimental platform and recognized expertise. To meet the research requirements of its clients, the company designs the most logical experimental procedures and provides comprehensive experimental protocols and reports on the outcomes of the finished products.