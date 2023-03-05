Deonne Le Roux Jewellers unveils a stunning new collection of engagement rings, perfect for your forever love story!

Woodlands Boulevard, Pretoria, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Engagement rings have long been regarded as the worldwide emblem of love and devotion. With today’s jewellery styles, this tradition has taken on more fashion-forward aspects. There are many ways to express your love in a unique way, from traditional classics to modern minimalism and vibrant artistic design. With Deonne Le Roux, expressing your love becomes more affectionate.

Deonne Le Roux jewellers have unveiled their stunning new engagement ring collection, perfect for your forever love story.

Deonne Le Roux offers an exquisite range of engagement ring styles that can turn your love into forever love: –

Halo Rings – Halo engagement rings feature a single centre stone surrounded by smaller gemstones to create the illusion of a halo. Some engagement rings are ‘double halos,’ which means they are surrounded by two circles of gemstones. A halo is a popular choice to emphasise the size of the centre diamond or gemstone since it offers the impression of additional sparkle.

Classic Diamond Rings – Several classic styles come to mind when you think of an engagement ring. A diamond is a timeless, traditional choice for an engagement ring since it is the most popular choice. Moreover, due to the tough nature of diamonds, their sharp brilliance lasts longer than any other gemstone.

Artisan Style – Deonne Le Roux’s radiance collection provides brides-to-be with a genuinely one-of-a-kind engagement ring. Each ring highlights the major stones as well as the distinctive design of Déonne le Roux.

Alternative Rings – The days when an engagement ring had to be a traditional diamond solitaire ring have been long gone. Deonne Le Roux offers you coloured diamonds and other gemstones like the stunning morganite.

Whether your bride-to-be prefers a classic or a one-of-a-kind ring, Deonne Le Roux has all the latest ring trends covered!

Visit Déonne le Roux’s website for an exquisite range of Engagement rings and other jewellery. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more updates.

About the company:

Déonne le Roux Jewellers is a family-owned Retail family Jewellery store established in 1979 that is well-known in Pretoria as The Designer Jeweller. We have a team of over 30 highly qualified and dedicated staff. We specialise in custom design and are a Mont Blanc, Tag Heuer, and Breitling authorised dealer. We are also one of the few companies that offer a full range of in-house services, such as gemologists, watchmakers, and goldsmiths.