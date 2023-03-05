AMEND Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Help Men Overcome Depression

Brooklyn, NY, 2023-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — AMEND, a new platform dedicated to helping men overcome depression and anxiety, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for their innovative program. The campaign aims to raise $50,000 to support AMEND’s mission of providing a supportive community for men to overcome their struggles and achieve success beyond their wildest dreams.

Depression and anxiety have become increasingly common in modern society, with young men being especially vulnerable. According to the 2022 statistic of NIMH, 17% of young men are suffering from depression and most of them are under 25 years old. AMEND believes that men shouldn’t have to suffer alone and is committed to providing a space for men to connect with others who understand and can support them on their journey.

The AMEND program is designed to help men own their struggles, set meaningful goals, and achieve success beyond their wildest dreams. The program offers access to a community of exceptional individuals who have overcome depression and anxiety and are ready to support others on their journey.

AMEND’s Kickstarter campaign offers backers the opportunity to support a worthy cause and make a difference in the lives of men struggling with depression. Backers can choose from a range of rewards, including access to AMEND’s program, exclusive merchandise, and more.

“We are thrilled to launch our Kickstarter campaign and bring our mission to a wider audience,” said the AMEND team. “With the support of our backers, we can continue to provide a supportive community for men to overcome their struggles and achieve their goals.”

To learn more about AMEND and support their Kickstarter campaign, visit their Kickstarter page.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/amend/amend-mens-mental-health-help-app