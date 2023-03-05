Digital Experience Platform Market to Expand at 13.3% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Digital Experience Platform Industry Overview

The global digital experience platform market was valued at USD 10.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital transformation initiatives grew across industries that lead businesses to respond to the disruptions and adopt DXP to guarantee business coherence and process optimization. The increased inclination of organizations to deliver integrated, customized, and streamlined client experience and engagement across various marketing channels are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of digital experience platforms by market vendors has empowered organizations to reach customers through various digital touchpoints and helps in upselling and cross-selling. A digital experience platform provides end-to-end touchpoint optimization and customized experience across digital channels.

The rise in the adoption of social networking, video sharing, hosted services, web applications, and podcasting, plays a vital part in promoting businesses to invest resources in digital experience platforms. With the help of DXP organizations can understand the immediate needs of the customer and deliver the right content through various digital channels. Besides, digital experience platforms offer a few other advantages such as client activity monitoring, incorporated advanced analytical capability, and seamless integration with the existing framework. Key market players are concentrating on further improving their digital platforms by investing resources in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and big data analytics, thereby driving the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Digital Experience Platform Market

Organizations have started adopting a customer-centric approach to deal with real-time customer data that helps the digital experience platform market to grow. The digital experience platforms let organizations get a unified view of customer interactions, activities, and data across multiple applications and touchpoints by allowing organizations to make use of big data analytics in their daily operations. For instance, unlike older technology where chances of losing sales were high due to siloed systems, with the implementation of a digital experience platform, employees can work more efficiently because it offers deeper integration with other existing platforms within the organization.

A high adoption rate of self-service and interactive kiosks for financial services such as internet banking, and mobile banking is expected to proliferate the adoption of digital experience platforms by banks, financial institutions, and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). As the digital experience platform eliminates siloed systems, numerous organizations have started deploying DXP to enhance their customer interaction and engagement strategies to compete with dominant market players. For instance, in 2020 JP Morgan launched its first digital currency based on blockchain technology. The digital currency uses a decentralized network of ledgers for tracking changes within the system to prevent fraud. This initiative by JP Morgan not only brings validation to digital currencies but also improves customer experience for corporations, banks, and brokers.

Digital experience platform bridges the gap between offline and online and creates omnichannel user experience. For instance, in 2020, Bowlero Corporation, operators of bowling centers, and Acquia a digital experience platform company collaborated to resolve Bolwero’s online presence issue. Acquia helped Bowlero to relaunch all four brand websites in addition to its corporate site. This collaboration offered multiple benefits such as smooth transactional elements for event booking, better content, interactive user flow, and reduced delay in customer service among others.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Related Reports

Industrial Internet Of Things Market – The global industrial internet of things market size was valued at USD 321.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The global industrial internet of things market size was valued at USD 321.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2% from 2023 to 2030. Edge Computing Market – The global edge computing market size was valued at USD 11.24 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Digital Experience Platform Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital experience platform market based on component, deployment, application, end use, and region:

Digital Experience Platform Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Platform

Services

Digital Experience Platform Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Digital Experience Platform Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Others

Digital Experience Platform End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Digital Experience Platform Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Digital Experience Platform market include

Salesforce, Inc.

Acquia Inc.

ADOBE INC.

International Business Machines Corporation

Liferay, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sitecore

Order a free sample PDF of the Digital Experience Platform Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter