All-Terrain Vehicle Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2030

All-Terrain Vehicle Industry Overview

The global All-terrain vehicle market size was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The rising popularity of outdoor sports activities, including off-road events, the increasing number of adventure and trails parks, and the rising demand for ATVs for agricultural and military applications are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing disposable income and purchasing capacity of individuals in developed and developing economies are anticipated to drive the demand for all-terrain vehicles over the forecast period.

The market for all-terrain vehicles witnessed negative growth during the first half of 2020 owing to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The global lockdown and restrictions led to the temporary closure of various assembly and manufacturing units. Lower automotive sales are expected to further hamper the ATV market in the coming quarters, thereby hampering the market growth. However, the increasing demand for recreational activities across the globe is likely to contribute to market growth.

An all-terrain vehicle is also known as a light utility vehicle. It is a motorized off-road vehicle designed to travel on four wheels with low-pressure or non-pneumatic tires and a handlebar for steering control. ATVs are divided into two categories: type I and type II. The type I category is intended for use by a single rider with no passengers and the type II category is intended for use by a rider and a passenger. Type II ATVs are equipped with a designated seating position behind the rider.

ATVs are best known for their maneuverability in off-road and rough terrain capabilities. The design of the vehicle ensures better protection from harsh operating environments compared to conventional vehicles. They have wide applications in forestry, sports, military, agriculture, and defense. Over the past few years, ATVs have gained popularity owing to their ease of use in remote areas and ability to offer a convenient way to carry supplies and equipment. These vehicles are often used in off-road surroundings, although in recent years, several regions have allowed them to be driven on public roads as well.

The demand for ATVs has witnessed a rise in the agricultural sector for various farm-related activities, such as weed control, fence mending, field plowing, general transportation, and animal handling. They are also used in applications such as manufacturing, construction, utilities, mining, and search and rescue. Several key companies are organizing adventure sports and off-road racing events and offering sponsorships to acquire new customers and increase product visibility.

The demand for gasoline ATVs has increased significantly owing to their wide uses in sports and military applications. Heavy-duty ATVs are primarily equipped with diesel engines for material handling and powerful towing applications. Electric ATVs are gaining popularity in Europe and North America as an alternative for ATVs operating on diesel and gasoline. Fluctuating prices and environmental concerns of gasoline and diesel are some factors that are projected to drive the demand for electric vehicles across the globe. The introduction of powerful electric motors enables electric all-terrain vehicles to offer a performance advantage over the diesel and gasoline variants.

All-Terrain Vehicle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global all-terrain vehicle market report based on engine type, application, and region:

All-terrain Vehicle Engine Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, Million, 2018 – 2030)

Below 400cc

400cc-800cc

Above 800cc

All-terrain Vehicle Application Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, Million, 2018 – 2030)

Agriculture

Sports

Recreational

Military and Defense

All-Terrain Vehicle Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global All-Terrain Vehicle market include

Polaris Inc.

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP)

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Arctic Cat Inc.

