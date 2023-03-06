Infection Control Market Regional Estimates by Product, Delivery Mode and End-use

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Infection Control Industry Overview

The global infection control market size was estimated at USD 201.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The market is predominantly driven by growing number of surgical procedures that require high-intensity infection prevention. The high preference is presumed to be a consequence of positive clinical outcomes associated with usage of infection control. The covid-19 pandemic has positively impacted market growth as the demand for sterilization and disinfection in hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies has increased.

For instance, the manufacturing of sanitizer products witnessed rise of 60% during the pandemic in the U.S. alone. This shows the growth potential for infection control products in the coming years. An increase in outsourcing of sterilization services and the introduction of advanced sterilizing solutions are further contributing towards the growth of the market for infection control. The rising number of government initiatives to ensure a high degree infection prevention is presumed to be a significant growth driver.

Government organizations are increasingly involved in issuing guidelines in order to promote awareness pertaining to efficient prevention measures globally, which is expected to contribute to market growth throughout the forecast period. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines for the prevention and control of pandemic- and epidemic-prone acute respiratory diseases in healthcare. The guidelines range from standard precautions such as hand hygiene, usage of personal protective equipment, to guidelines for disinfection, and sterilization.

According to the statistics published by WHO, Acute Respiratory Diseases (ARDs) is one of the major causes of high mortality rates globally. Approximately 4.0 million deaths occur every year due to ARDs. The aforementioned statistics exemplify the high need for stringent prevention and control. Diseases such as pneumonia and infections such as bloodstream, urinary tract, surgical site, MRSA constitute majority of the overall hospital-acquired infections. Other major Hospital-acquired Infections (HAI) include catheter-associated urinary tract infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and catheter-related bloodstreams. HAI is believed to be one of the major concerns, that affects patient recovery, thereby, creating a major impact on mortality rates globally.

According to a practical guide published by the WHO on the prevention of HAI, the increase in hospitalization duration with surgical infections was found to be approximately 8 days. These prolonged stays are predicted to be a significant contributor to the overall costs, incurred during the hospitalization period, thus, raising the clinical urgency for adoption of infection prevention measures. It is presumed that prolonged hospital stay is also not economical for the hospitals and healthcare payers as a consequence of excessive usage of resources to treat the acquired infection. These additional costs are majorly generated through increased usage of drugs, additional diagnostic studies, laboratory equipment, creating a resource allocation imbalance.

Infection Control Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global infection control market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Infection Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Equipment

Services

Consumables

Infection Control End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Medical Device Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Laboratories

Others

Infection Control Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2017: 3M and Kimberly-Clark Health Care signed an alliance to co-develop and deliver surgical and infection prevention solutions utilizing their respective expertise.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the infection control market include:

3M Company

Belimed AG

Halyard Health, Inc.

Getinge Group

Advanced Sterilization Products

Matchana Group

Sterigenics International

MMM Group

Cantel Medical Corporation

STERIS Corporation

