Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market Competitive Landscape and Technological Developments

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Industry Overview

The global cosmetic surgery and procedure market size was valued at USD 63.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. Manufacturers coming up with innovative aesthetic devices has led to an increased demand for aesthetic treatments in recent years. For instance, the introduction of technologically advanced products, such as non-invasive body contouring systems, which use fat freezing technology, is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities. According to the Aesthetic Society (U.S.), non-invasive body fat reduction was among the top 5 non-invasive procedures in the U.S. in 2020 with 140,314 procedures performed.

The COVID-19 pandemic had significantly affected the aesthetics medicine market. Initially, social distancing and a sudden sharp cut in consumers’ income level had negatively impacted the aesthetics medicine market. The market had witnessed a phase of short-term negative growth owing to factors, such as a decline in product demand, limited operations, temporary closures of beauty centers, and disruption in the manufacturing & supply chain. However, remote working has increased the time spent on Zoom calls. People are paying attention to their physical appearance closely. This has increased the demand for cosmetic surgeries, with Botox being one of the most preferred procedures. Interest in non-invasive procedures has increased during the past few months while interest in invasive procedures has declined.

Thus, the market has witnessed a spike during the past few months and it is expected to be in high demand throughout the forecasted period. Growing fitness consciousness to look young has increased the demand for aesthetic treatments in developing countries. Aesthetic procedures, such as liposuction, nose reshaping, and Botox injections, are gaining consumer interest in countries, such as India and South Korea. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), India was ranked among the top 5 countries performing non-surgical procedures at a global level. This highlights the high growth prospects that lie ahead for aesthetic manufacturers in the country.

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the cosmetic surgery and procedure market on the basis of procedure type, gender, age group and region

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Invasive

Non-invasive

Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Gender Outlook (USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Male

Female

Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Age Group Outlook (USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

13-29

30-54

55 and above

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the key players in the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market include:

AbbVie

Cynosure

Evolus Inc.

RevanceGalderma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Syneron Candela

Alma Laser

