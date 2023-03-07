Partner of the Year Future Electronics Offers Engineering Support for New FPGA Platform from Lattice Semiconductor

Montreal, QC, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components and recipient of Lattice Semiconductor‘s Partner of the Year award for 2022, is proud to expand its expert engineering support to include Lattice Avant™, a new mid-range Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) platform from Lattice Semiconductor. Lattice Avant offers best-in-class power efficiency, advanced connectivity, and optimized compute for customer applications across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, and Automotive markets.

Compared to competing platforms, Lattice Avant helps customers gain a performance edge in their designs with up to 2.5x lower power, 2x faster throughput with 25 Gbps SERDES, 6x smaller package size, hardened support for PCIe® Gen 4, and high-speed memory interface support including LPDDR4 and DDR5. The platform also features 2x faster soft error detection time with built-in soft error correction, and advanced security bitstream encryption, authentication, and anti-tamper features.

“We are excited to see how Lattice Avant can help our customers unlock even more potential with their designs and applications by enabling them with new levels of power efficiency, performance, and small size,” said Gordon Hands, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “Our strong collaboration with Future Electronics accelerates our ability to get this new technology in front of customers with robust engineering support to help make their design process easier and give them time-to-market advantage.”

Recognized as Lattice Semiconductor’s Partner of the Year 2022, as a premier distribution partner, Future Electronics is committed to providing expert support to its customers as they adopt FPGAs based on the new Lattice Avant platform in their designs. In addition to its broadly skilled staff of advanced engineers, Future Electronics has also assembled a team of FPGA engineering specialists with decades of experience to assist customers with the development and optimization of devices leveraging the new Lattice Avant platform, along with those based on the Lattice Nexus™ small FPGA platform and other Lattice devices. Future’s FPGA engineering specialist team also provides guidance on Lattice Semiconductor’s IP portfolio, software design tools and reference designs, to ensure seamless integration and an efficient path to production.

The Lattice Avant platform of mid-range FPGAs, combined with Future Electronics’ expert engineering support, will be a game-changer for businesses in need of low power, performance optimized mid-range FPGA devices that will allow their next generation designs to stand out in a rapidly evolving market.

To learn more about the Lattice Avant platform, visit:https://www.futureelectronics.com/npi/lattice-semiconductor-avant-16nm-finfet-fpga-platform

To contact your local Future Electronics sales and engineering team for technical support, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/contact-us

