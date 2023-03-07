Free Webinar: Challenges in the use of AI systems in safety-relevant systems (with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger)

Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). It is owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava

Posted on 2023-03-07 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Verifysoft offers seminars, webinars and trainings about software development and quality.

Register now to our free webinar on March 30th at 15:00 p.m. CET and learn more about the following topics:

– Definition of artificial intelligence
– Status of standardisation
– Comparison of AI algorithms and classical software
– Requirements engineering for AI
– System and validation tests
– Coverage measurements

Please use the following Link to register for the free webinar

https://www.verifysoft.com/en_AI_algorithms_webinar.html

