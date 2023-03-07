The Green Corner: Best Online Nursery Providing Premium Plant Varieties

Singapore, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — As you work cramped up in your cubicle, the outside world seems like a luxury. The laps of nature, the greenery surrounding a mountain and everything charming feel like a distant dream. You cannot go closer to nature, but luckily, you can bring Mother Earth closer to you with the enchanting range of indoor plants from The Green Corner (TGC)!

Since its inception, The Green Corner is focused on making their customers’ lives better one step at a time. Whether you want the vibrant Dracaena fragrans for their ornamental value, or have been searching for the Syngonium or arrowhead plant to cleanse the air, you can always find them in TGC’s exuberant inventory. Now, if you are wondering why you should get indoor plants for your space, let’s take the example of Dracaena. Dracaena is a word derived from ancient Greek, which means a female dragon. If you love to have a green showstopper in your home, the Dracaena plants can look stunning with their sword-shaped foliage. Just like Syngonium, they purify your home from VOCs and toxic gases and reduce indoor air pollutants like Carbon dioxide, benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene.

Plants have other perks as well. For instance, they can enhance concentration, increase ambient moisture levels and uplift your mood every time you lay your eyes on them. Still, searching for the right indoor plant varieties for your space? Find them at The Green Corner now!

About the Company

The Green Corner is a hub of pots, planters, garden accessories and plants for everyone who loves to have nature’s charm in their home. Whether you are willing to spend a considerable amount or you are on a budget, The Green Shop can be your one-stop shopping destination for getting plants.

