Exclusive Online Nursery in Singapore- The Green Corner

Singapore, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — While most people still rely on offline nurseries to get planters for their homes, technology has transformed how people shop. Plant shopping is no exception, and now you can get house plant delivery from The Green Corner!

Whether you are planning your home/yard from the scratch, or you are just remodelling your home and want to include some freshness in the nooks and corners with Monstera deliciosa or vibrant shades of Syngonium pink, The Green Corner can always be your ultimate shopping destination. The variety is simply mind-blowing and the best part is you don’t have to step outside to get the plant. All you need to do is open your browser, go to their website, and you can add your favourite plants to your cart. They will be delivered to you in the lowest possible business days, and you can cherish them forever.

The best part is yet to come. You can also shop for garden accessories like pots and planters on their site, and you get free delivery on orders above $150. Isn’t that fantastic? A spokesperson from The Green Corner says: “we are one of the most trusted plant nurseries in Singapore because we prioritize our customer interests over everything.” The prices are reasonable, and you can get bespoke varieties of begonia, philodendron, and more when you order from there.

Need more information or want to shop from The Green Corner? Visit their site or contact the online nursery now!

About the Company

The Green Corner is a hub of pots, planters, garden accessories and plants for everyone who loves to have nature’s charm in their home. Whether you are willing to spend a considerable amount or you are on a budget, The Green Shop can be your one-stop shopping destination for getting plants.

Contact Info

Website: https://thegreencorner.com.sg

Tel. Phone: +65 6763 7000

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3634

Email: thegreencorner@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, S698998