My Home Handyman – Your Trusted Home Service Professionals in Calgary

Calgary, AB, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Homeowners often require the help of home services. Whether you need to repaint the interior walls or build new Calgary decks or upgrade the electrical system – My Home Handyman is your one-stop destination. It is a Calgary-based company that does everything from remodeling a house to changing bulbs. The company is committed to improving the lives of its customers by offering quality services at reasonable prices.

My Home Handyman is a leading company that has more than 15 years of experience. They perform a rigorous background check before hiring craftsmen. They ensure that all their handymen are diligent, professional, amiable, and with zero criminal records.

Types of services provided by My Home Handyman include:

Are you looking for an experienced carpenter to install wooden storage units in your home? You will easily find one at My Home Handyman. Painting- You can also contact them for painting your new apartment or repainting your house during the festive season. They paint both exterior and interior walls.

Home repairs cannot wait or else the safety of your family members will be compromised. In case a certain part of your house needs repairing, you can count on My Home Handyman’s specialized maintenance team. Plumbing solutions- Plumbing emergencies can happen anytime and they require quick solutions. The company has skilled plumbers who are available 24/7 to make sure you and your family can live peacefully.

So, with My Home Handyman, giving your home a facelift won’t be challenging. Their team comprises of talented individuals who are experts in their respective fields. They also offer transparency in terms of pricing details and have flexible payment options.