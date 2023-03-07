CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023: FPT INDUSTRIAL TO SHOWCASE COMPACT, HIGH-PERFORMANCE AND SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT ENGINES

Las Vegas, NV, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Committed in engineering low environmental impact solutions, FPT Industrial will participate to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 to present its wide range of Tier 4 Final and Stage V, 2.8-to-16 liter engines. Acclaimed for attributes that include superior performance, reliability, flexibility and maximum uptime, these efficient and extremely productive engines are ideal for a large number of construction sector applications. Moreover, engines from FPT Industrial are compatible with renewable diesels, allowing customers in reaching their sustainability targets.

At the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, which is North America’s largest construction show taking place in Las Vegas on 14-18 March, FPT Industrial will shine the spotlight with its innovative, compact, high-performance F28 engine. Providing the performance of a 3.4 liter engine in a 2 liter package, the F28 is born to be multi-fuel since it shares common base components with diesel, natural gas and hybrid versions. FPT Industrial is showcasing, for the first time in North America, the F28 PowerPack Tier 4 Final version at the show. The maintenance-free after-treatment pack developed for the Tier 4 Final version comes as a ready-to-use, engine-mounted solution. Oil change intervals of 600 hours help to keep operating costs low.

The brand will also showcase its F28 Hybrid concept, which represents a further FPT Industrial’s step towards sustainable solutions. Guaranteeing a low level of CO2 emissions and an integrated package, the F28 Hybrid enables the introduction of electrification on construction equipment applications. Featuring an internal combustion engine compatible with renewable diesel paired with an e-flywheel, this compact yet powerful hybrid powertrain combines high performance and low fuel consumption, making it suitable for compact construction equipment and rental units.

Further engines from FPT Industrial on display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 will include the F34 Tier 4 Final and the F36 Stage V/Tier 4 Final both in PowerPack configuration for those seeking high performance in a compact layout and low fuel consumption. Visitors will also discover the N67 Stage V/Tier 4 Final PowerPack and the Cursor 16 Tier 4 Final/Stage V engines ideal for high demand applications able to meet the needs of heavy-duty tasks and the most rigorous operating conditions.

In addition, the brand is inviting show visitors to discover more about FPT Industrial’s advanced Customer Service offer. The construction industry demands the highest customer service levels in order to keep machines operating. FPT Industrial meets this demand through both its extensive global dealer network and its implementation of the latest technologies. Customers of FPT Industrial can take advantage of comprehensive professional assistance to maximize uptime and minimize total cost of ownership, avoiding any potential issues.



A competent and welcoming team of FPT Industrial experts will be present on booth S83941 in South Hall (2nd level) to discuss any specific projects and answer questions.

FPT Industrial is a brand of IVECO Group, dedicated to the design, production and sales of drives systems for On-Road and Off-Road vehicles, as well as marine and Power Generation applications. The company has more than 8,000 employees around the world, ten production plants and seven R&D centers. The FPT Industrial sales network is made up of 73 dealerships and about 800 service centers in almost 100 countries. The brand boasts an extremely vast range of products that includes six engine families with power that goes from 42 HP to 1,006 HP, transmissions with maximum torque from 200 Nm to 500 Nm and 2 to 32 ton gross axle weight (GAW) front and rear axles. FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines on the market for industrial applications, with power that goes from 50 to 460 HP. This vast range of products and the great attention dedicated to R&D make FPT Industrial a global leader in the industrial engines segment. For more information, go to www.fptindustrial.com.

