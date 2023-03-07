Briggs Edition 100th Anniversary Le Mans Special

Lewisville, Texas, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Cunningham Automotive is pleased to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Le Mans with the introduction of their new 705hp Briggs Edition C-8 Corvette. Only 100 of these special Anniversary Corvettes will be produced. Each will be numbered to Commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Le Mans, and each VIN will be entered into the Cunningham Registry.

This Briggs Edition is the ultimate expression of world class performance. This Modern Supercar offers a Lingenfelter/Magnuson 705hp Supercharged 6.2L LT2 motor capable of running the quarter mile in 10.6 seconds.

Antonio Pierce, CEO of Cunningham Automotive explained: “High speed stability is enhanced by a new fully flat front aerodynamic under-tray that triples the effectiveness of the front splitter adding stability at speed, as well as our new optional Patent Pending deployable Active Wing.”

Briggs Swift Cunningham was an American racing driver, sportsman, race team owner and Le Mans Legend. He was credited with creating America’s first modern sports cars after World War II, – especially the stunning 1952 Cunningham C4R & C4RK Le Mans racers and the 1953 Cunningham C3 grand touring sports car.

He dominated the American auto racing scene from 1950 to 1963 during which time, he also built one of the most competitive American auto racing teams in Le Mans History.

In 1958, Briggs won both the SCCA C Modified Championship, as well as piloting “Columbia” to win the prestigious America’s Cup sailing race that same year! This new Supercharged Briggs Edition C-8 continues that championship tradition. Pierce added: “For the 100th Le Mans Celebration Edition, Cunningham partnered with Alcon to develop the most aggressive brake package available for the C-8. Visual enhancements include our new patent pending HTC supercharger viewing window, an optional hideaway Active Rear Wing, Cunningham HRE forged aluminum and carbon fiber wheels, and optional Cunningham Le Mans Competition Race Colors. We married Corvette Dominance with Cunningham Style.”

Briggs Edition Reservations can be made starting on March 3, 2023.

For more information please visit: www.cunninghamautomotive.com

