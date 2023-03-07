Stellar Eye Care Offers State-of-the-Art Dry Eye Treatment in Edmonton

Edmonton, AB, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Stellar Integrated Eye Care, a leading provider of eye care services in Edmonton, is proud to announce that they now offer state-of-the-art dry eye treatment at their clinic located at 203-6413 Cartmell Pl SW Edmonton, T6W 4V4.

Dry eye syndrome is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the eyes are unable to produce enough tears to keep them moist and lubricated. Symptoms of dry eye include redness, itching, burning, and blurry vision.

In a province like Alberta, where the weather is very dry and, as a result, the dry eye condition is very common. Additionally, women are more commonly affected by dry eyes, due to hormone changes.

The team at Stellar Eye Care can work with you to identify the underlying causes of your dry eye and create a personalized treatment plan that meets your unique needs.

“Dry eye is more than just a nuisance; it can have a significant impact on a person’s quality of life. That’s why it’s important to seek treatment early on. With advances in technology and a personalized approach to care, we can help our patients find relief and get back to the activities they love”, said Dr. Miral Mehta, Ophthalmologist at Stellar Eye Care in Edmonton.

If you are suffering from dry eye syndrome, don’t suffer in silence. Contact Stellar Eye Care today to schedule an appointment and learn more about our innovative dry eye treatments.

