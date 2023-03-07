Bangladeshi Cyber Entrepreneur Shahriar Islam Launches Birdfly

Patuakhali, Bangladesh, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Shahriar Islam, a well-known cyber entrepreneur and journalist based in Bangladesh, has expanded his technology portfolio with the launch of Birdfly, a high-quality and cool QR code generation tool. This new addition joins Shahriar Islam’s previous ventures, including BanglaB, BanglaVoid, and his collaboration with Md. Rownok Ahmed in founding Primarch and SoftOS. Shahriar has also worked for CrazReview, Priyo Media Ltd, and written for Nagar TV, CiPT, among others.

QR codes have become an essential part of modern marketing strategies, and Birdfly aims to make it easy for individuals and businesses to create customized QR codes quickly and easily. The user-friendly platform offers a range of customization options, including color schemes, shapes, and branding elements, and even allows users to add logos and images to their codes.

“We believe that QR codes should be easy to create, customizable, and visually appealing,” said Shahriar Islam. “Birdfly is a platform that offers all these features and more, making it the perfect tool for businesses and individuals looking to create professional-looking QR codes.”

With Birdfly, Shahriar Islam continues to demonstrate his commitment to providing accessible and high-quality technology solutions to individuals and businesses in Bangladesh. The QR code generation tool is now available on the Birdfly website, and users can easily create their customized codes by visiting the platform.

In addition to Birdfly, Shahriar Islam has recently announced the upcoming launch of an e-commerce platform in Bangladesh, which will offer a range of products and services to consumers. His previous ventures and collaborations, including Primarch and SoftOS, have established him as a leading expert in the cybersecurity and technology industries in Bangladesh.

“I am excited about the potential of this new venture and am confident that it will help to drive growth in the e-commerce sector in Bangladesh,” said Shahriar Islam. “We see a huge potential for e-commerce in Bangladesh, and we want to be at the forefront of this growth.”