Infograins is About to Bring A Disruptive Technological Impact To The UK

The team of Infograins Software Solutions has organized a business trip in the UK from 20th-23rd March 2023.

Infograins Software Solutions, founded in 2016 by Ajay Shukla and Vipin Shukla, is a leading core blockchain development company. The team has announced that they will be undertaking a business trip to the UK with the purpose of meeting with potential clients and exploring potential business opportunities.

Infograins is ISO 9001:2008 certified and a part of the Nasscom group. The company has had the privilege to work with several enterprises, government entities, businesses, and startups, offering highly specialized knowledge and skill. The company offers a number of services, such as-

  • Blockchain Solutions
  • Web3 Solutions
  • Metaverse Development
  • Gaming
  • Enterprise Solutions
  • NFT Development Services
  • Custom Software Solutions

Purpose of the Business Trip

The team at Infograins believes meeting in person creates a much stronger trust and rapport between businesses. We are dedicated to exploring various markets and locations to gain insight into the business mindset of individuals. Business trips have been instrumental in helping us cultivate a more comprehensive worldview, and we anticipate that this trip will yield similar results. The team is geared up to show blockchain services to business prospects and clients.

Here’s a list of comprehensive services offered by Infograins:

  • Public Blockchain Development
  • Private Blockchain Development
  • Hybrid Blockchain Development
  • Consortium Development
  • Polygon Development Services
  • Polkadot Development
  • Solana Development Services
  • Tron Development Services
  • Launchpad Development
  • ICO, IDO, STO Services
  • NFT Development
  • NFT Marketplace Development
  • White label NFT Marketplace
  • NFT Gaming Platforms
  • POC Development
  • Crypto Wallet Development
  • Smart Contracts Development
  • Smart Contract Audit Services
  • Cardano Development
  • Binance Development Services
  • Defi Development
  • Dapps Development
  • Semi-Fungible Token Development
  • Defi Exchange Platform Development
  • Asset Tokenization Services
  • P2P Exchange Development
  • Game Development
  • Token Development
  • Hyperledger Development
  • P2E Game Development

Industries Served By Infograins

  • Healthcare
  • Real Estate
  • Logistics and Transportation
  • Supply chain
  • Insurance
  • Finance and many more.

Know more about the services by visiting www.infogr

 

ains.com. Hire professional blockchain developers from Infograins for your project requirements. You can schedule a meeting if you require blockchain services.  www.infograins.com/event-uk.html.

Contact Details: +91 9770477239 | +91 9713406272+12025196167

Email Address: info@infograins.com

Addresses

UK OFFICE

Apartment 4105, 25 Arena Tower Crossharbour Plaza, London E14 9YF

+447401232155

USA OFFICE

135, 447 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10013, USA

+12025196167

AUSTRALIA OFFICE

264 George Street, Sydney 2000

+61480043472

UAE OFFICE

FDRK3822 Compass Building, Al Shohada Road, AL Hamra Industrial Zone-FZ, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

+971585596272

 

