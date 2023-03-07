Raleigh Couple/College Sweethearts to Open Martinizing Cleaners 10911 Raven Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC on March 18

Raleigh, NC and Naples, FL, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — College sweethearts who met at the North Carolina Central University Micheaux and Tranita Alexander have celebrated many Valentine’s Days in their 12-year marriage. This year’s was even more memorable with the added excitement with the impending opening of the Raleigh, NC couple’s Martinizing Cleaners at 10911 Raven Ridge Road in Raleigh.

The new Martinizing Cleaners will take over the dry cleaning store and plant previously occupied by Dry Clean City. After signing an agreement in early 2023, the Alexanders have been upgrading equipment at the plant and will unveil the special brand of cleaning services offered by Martinizing on March 18.

“I was a hospitality major in college and the dry cleaning model was something we studied extensively. It’s part of what made owning a cleaning franchise one of my goals,” said Micheaux, who has worked in sales in the hospitality industry for several years. “The Martinizing formula of services and customer service is second to none and Tranita are so excited to get started.”

Martinizing Cleaners offers a wide array of cleaning services, including but not limited to: dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry, leather cleaning, wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown preservation; and comforter cleaning. Customers will also experience garment care on an entirely different level as Martinizing Cleaners uses only 100% environmentally friendly non-toxic cleaning solvents. So, clothes look, feel and smell better.

“Another thing that makes Martinizing stand out is our customer service,” said Tranita, an IT professional and owner of Authenticity, a company that makes and sells soaps and body butter. “With our delivery service option and app, our customers can have all their laundry needs met without leaving home. Which is partly why we chose to buy a Martinizing franchise to begin with.”

During the initial lockdown of the pandemic, the Alexanders both worked from home and home schooled their older two children—Micheaux, Jr. and Micah—while caring for their younger ones—Miles and Mikai. After an initial adjustment, the Alexanders saw the benefits of working from home and being more active in the lives of their children. This led Tranita to begin a social media community for home school parents on Instagram (@tranita_alexander) and for the couple to explore cleaning franchises. Part of that search took into consideration developing business opportunities for their children.

“With the Martinizing model, we can develop our plant/store location and eventually open up satellite locations for our children,” said Micheaux. “That’s a bit down the road as our oldest is 11. Yet that’s our commitment to this business and building a legacy for our family.”

The Alexanders are also looking to use their business as a way to give back to the community. Those efforts include Tranita serving as a PTA president at her children’s school and being part of an effort to serve 200 homeless citizens meals this past Thanksgiving.

“There will be something we do for community outreach with our store and that’s also right in line with the Martinizing business model,” added Tranita, “We really can’t say enough about the folks at Martinizing, particularly John Powers. Talking with them really felt like home. It made a very big decision for our family a very easy one.”

A grand opening for Martinizing Cleaners of Raleigh is planned for this spring.

Martinizing Cleaners of will open on March 18 for the hours of Monday through Friday, 7am to 6pm; Saturday, 7am to 4pm. For further information, visit https://www.martinizing.com/raleigh.

For information on the Martinizing Cleaners franchise opportunity, visit martinizingfranchise.com or call 248-654-7009.

About Martinizing Cleaners:

As part of Clean Brands, Martinizing is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Martinizing was founded in 1949 and remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.martinizingfranchise.com

About Clean Brands, LLC:

Based in Naples, Florida, Clean Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Cleaners; Martinizing Cleaners; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 400 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. Clean Brands corporate office is located at 711 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.

For more information, go to https://calendly.com/martinizing/introduction or contact John Powers at jpowers@cleanfranchisebrands.com.