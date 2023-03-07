Africa Electric Scooter Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 08, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Africa Electric Scooter Industry Overview

The Africa electric scooter market size was valued at USD 20.7 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Rapid urbanization, high fuel prices, and increasing vehicular pollution encourage people to switch from Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) to Electric Vehicles (EV). E-scooters are lightweight, easy to operate, and contribute to the goal of zero carbon emission; thus, they are widely used in the country. In addition, countries such as Egypt and Morocco are prominent destinations for foreign visitors. Tourists prefer rental E-scooters for local traveling and adventuring, driving the demand. An increase in the adoption of electric scooters to reach schools and colleges is expected to propel the growth of e-scooters. Although various factors are driving the demand, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the sales of EVs.

The region was witnessing greater electric vehicle adoption till 2019. However, the COVID-19 pandemic posed a severe challenge. Global restriction, disruption of the supply chain, and unavailability of vaccines have impacted the tourism, transportation, and automobile sectors. Battery electric vehicles such as passenger cars, pickup trucks, and buses have witnessed a sharp decline in sales; the electric scooters were no escape. Electric scooter sales are highly dependent on tourists; due to the global lockdown and travel restrictions, foreign visitors refrained from movement across countries. This factor has reduced the demand for electric scooters, and the market witnessed negative growth during 2019 and the first half of 2020.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Africa Electric Scooter market

Electric scooters exhibit zero emission characteristics, cost-effective, and enable users to avoid road congestion, thus gaining consumers traction. They are adopted for short-distance travel and are replacing conventional bicycles. Scooters are easy to operate, faster than a bicycle, and reduce the effort of peddling, thus widely used by schools & college students. In addition to this, kick-start electric scooters are available for adults, more suitable for local adventuring.

Urbanization in Africa is higher than in other developing economies; the rapidly growing population is straining existing transport and energy infrastructure. Most of the vehicles used for transportation are fuel-based, thus creating a high oil demand. The problems such as fuel scarcity, high fuel prices, and pollution occur due to the use of ICEs. Therefore, Africa needs alternative transport that reduces fuel dependency. The electric vehicles are battery-powered and eliminate the emission from the exhaust pipe, thus a potential solution.

The hospitality industry has been vital for the African economies. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, in 2018, the travel and tourism sector had contributed $42.1 Million to the sub-Saharan Africa GDP. The region had over 13 million tourists in Egypt and 56 million in Sub-Saharan Africa. As more tourists are visiting for leisure activities in the area, there is a great demand for transportation. Traveling and site seeing in the region easily be possible by electric scooters. Thus, the sector is expected to drive the demand for electric scooters.

Global automobile manufacturers are introducing rental electric scooters to Africa. Companies such as Lime, Baddel, and Bird offer rental electric scooter services in Dubai, Egypt, and Morocco. Vehicles provided by the companies are affordable, sustainable, and reduce carbon emissions, widely adopted by young people. The initiative taken by the global automobile manufacturers is expected to encourage the local electric vehicle manufacturers to produce advanced electric scooters and provide tough competition.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Automotive & Transportation Industry Related Reports

Light Car Trailer Market – The global light car trailer market size was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The global light car trailer market size was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030. Electric Power Transmission And Distribution Equipment Market – The global electric power transmission and distribution equipment market was valued at USD 202.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Africa Electric Scooter Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Africa electric scooter market based on product, battery, voltage type, and country:

Africa Electric Scooter Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retro Electric Scooter

Standing/Self-balancing Electric Scooters

Folding Electric Scooters

Africa Electric Scooter Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Sealed Lead Acid

NiMH

Li-Ion

Africa Electric Scooter Voltage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

24V

36V

48V

Greater than 48V

Africa Electric Scooter Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

South Africa

Morocco

Algeria

Egypt

Rest of Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Africa Electric Scooter Industry include

Honda Motor Co Ltd

KTM AG

Mahindra GenZe

Peugeot Scooters

Ninebot Limited

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Terra Motors Corporation

Vmoto Limited

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Company Limited

Order a free sample PDF of the Africa Electric Scooter Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter