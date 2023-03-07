Insurtech Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 08, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Insurtech Industry Overview

The global insurtech market size was valued at USD 3.85 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing number of insurance claims worldwide is one of the major factors accentuating the market growth. Auto, life, and home are the most common insurance claims secured by people worldwide. According to a 2021 study by the Insurance Barometer, 36% of American respondents planned to purchase life insurance in 2021. Insurance companies are increasingly investing in digital technologies to reduce operational costs and to improve operational efficiency and the entire customer experience.

Digital technologies are used to understand customer needs and to enhance their offerings based on the changing customer needs. According to a survey conducted by EIS Group, a software company, 59% of the insurance companies surveyed increased their investment in digital infrastructure in 2021. Benefits offered by blockchain technology, such as cost savings, faster payments, and fraud mitigation, are driving its demand among insurance companies worldwide. Blockchain technology is used in insurance companies for applications such as Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-money Laundering (AML) procedures, claim handling, and creating peer-to-peer models.

Several insurtech companies are entering into partnerships with insurance companies to offer blockchain technology-based solutions. For instance, in December 2020, Amodo, an insurtech company, announced its partnership with Galileo Platforms Limited, a technology company. Through this partnership, the companies would use blockchain technologies to help insurance companies offer new insurance solutions and transform their customer experience. Insurance companies are increasingly accepting cryptocurrency-based payments. For instance, in December 2021, Metromile, an auto insurance company, announced its plan to allow policyholders to pay premiums and claim payments using cryptocurrency. This initiative is expected to help the company strengthen its market position.

Additionally, in June 2021, Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company focused on offering traditional property and casualty insurance to small businesses started accepting cryptocurrency for premium payments. This trend is expected to favor the growth of the insurtech market. The demand for on-demand insurance is growing among consumers as it enables them to purchase insurance coverage on their smartphones at their convenience. Businesses in the on-demand insurance space are increasingly using innovative technologies such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence, big data, and predictive maintenance to reinvent the way on-demand insurance products are underwritten, created, and distributed.

Insurtech Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global insurtech market based on type, service, technology, end-use, and region:

Insurtech Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Auto

Business

Health

Home

Specialty

Travel

Others

Insurtech Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

Insurtech Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Blockchain

Cloud Computing

IoT

Machine Learning

Robo Advisory

Others

Insurtech End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Automotive

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Insurtech Industry include

Damco Group

DXC Technology Company

Insurance Technology Services

Majesco

Oscar Insurance

Quantemplate

Shift Technology

TrÅv, Inc.

Wipro Limited

ZhongAn Insurance

