Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Worth $2.9 Billion by 2030

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry Overview

The global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 1.46 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the rapidly growing geriatric population in Asia Pacific, especially in countries such as Japan, India, and China, and rapid technological improvements. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a short-term and moderate impact on the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has mostly provided an opportunity to minimize ICU utilization and accelerate patient release without increasing complications, readmissions, or reoperations.

In addition, stricter patient education, recovery room evaluation for non-ICU hospitalization, faster mobilization, post-discharge communication, increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, TIVA anesthesia, and early post imaging are expected to contribute to market growth. Hence, the existing invasive method is the primary technique utilized for intracranial monitoring. However, the development and usage of non-invasive methods for intracranial pressure monitoring are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities to key market players. For instance, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, as updated in April 2021, a clinical trial studying ‘intracranial pressure monitoring device performed in non-invasive method’ developed by Brain4Care is currently ongoing. This technology allows non-invasive assessment of the patient’s status, which decreases a major risk of adverse effects while also lowering the expense of monitoring, which is expected to boost the growth of the market for intracranial pressure monitoring devices in near future.

Technologically advanced ICP monitoring devices are reducing drawbacks of earlier invasive devices, such as a spontaneous shift in baseline pressure and leveling and de-bubbling associated with fluid-filled systems. For instance, medical robotics has been witnessing a paradigm shift over the years due to technological advancements in the area of 3D imaging. High-definition microscope cameras, data recorders, data analytic systems, motion sensors, remote navigation systems, and robotic-controlled catheters and transducers are some of the recent innovations. The aim of technological advancements is to find new applications for existing platforms as well as create disruptive technologies that drive the market for intracranial pressure monitoring devices.

The industry is witnessing a growing trend of robotic companies collaborating with third-party vendors to develop new applications of technology platforms. Furthermore, there is a trend of consolidation of technologies by big players in niche areas through mergers and acquisitions which is also increasing market growth. The U.S dominated the market with the highest share. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and migraine in the U.S. On the other hand, companies are also working on a range of strategic sourcing and diversity programs. For instance, in July 2019, Integra LifeSciences acquired Arkis BioSciences, Inc. This acquisition was expected to help Integra LifeSciences strengthen its product portfolio in neurocritical care and advanced catheter technology. Both companies will work on a range of areas, including co-marketing opportunities, product development, sustainable manufacturing, strategic sourcing, and diversity programs, which are expected to boost market growth in the near future.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market on the basis of technique, application, and region:

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Invasive

Non-invasive

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Meningitis

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

CSF Management

Migraine

Stroke

Hydrocephalus

EEG

Others

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

October 2021: RAUMEDIC announced that it will expand the manufacturing unit in Mills River, North Carolina by February 2022. This new facility will be used for new product lines, bringing in new technologies and creating more jobs.

December 2019: Raumedic launched a new intracranial pressure monitoring device, the Raumed Home intracranial pressure, for home use. Such developments are likely to offer neurosurgeons more insights into therapy and enable patients suffering from hydrocephalus patients to lead a more active life.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market include:

Medtronic

Integra Lifesciences

Raumedic AG

Sophysa

Spiegelberg GmbH

Natus Medical

Gaelic Devices

Neural Analytics

