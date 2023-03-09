Internet of Things on Insurance Industry Market Size, Latest Trends, Research Insights, Key Profile and Applications by 2030

IoT in insurance used for IoT devices by insurance companies as to collect, transmit, and sharing critical data of insurers. IoT devices assist insurance service providers to better understand risk management and improve employee productivity. In addition, it offers various benefits to end-users, including an improved complaint management service and an immediate risk management service, and reduce operating cost of organization during claim settlement management services.

The IoT insurance market is divided into P&C insurance, life insurance, health insurance, and others based on the type of insurance. Automotive and transportation, life and health, consumer electronics and industrial machines, home and commercial buildings, business and enterprise, agriculture, and travel are among the IoT market’s insurance applications. For proactive risk management and cost reduction, property and casualty insurance uses data from IoT-based sensors, and other smart devices that are connected via the Internet. IoT-enabled wearables and fitness devices play an important role in providing insurers with health-related data, allowing them to monetize health and offer premiums to policyholders accordingly.

Global Internet of Things on Insurance Industry Market Segmentation:

Global Internet of Things on Insurance Industry Market, by Type

Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Others

Global Internet of Things on Insurance Industry Market, by Application

Automotive and Transportation

Home and Commercial Buildings

Life and Health

Business and Enterprise

Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines

Travel

Agriculture

Based on the region, the Global Internet of Things on Insurance Industry printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global Internet of Things on Insurance Industry market, followed by North America and Europe.

Global Internet of Things on Insurance Industry Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global Internet of Things on Insurance Industry Market:

Accenture PLC

Aeris Group Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Concirrus

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Telit.

(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

