Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size, Trends, Scope and Growth Analysis to 2030

For getting the cellular telecommunications and internet association (CTIA) certification, OTA testing is a mandatory test. OTA testing is also required for various carriers, vendors, and standard organizations to determine if the wireless devices meet the applicable standards. The increase in internet of things and adoption of smart devices, the OTA testing frequency will be increasing, which will help to propel the OTA testing market growth.
IoT devices that suffer from the poor radiated antenna performance, cause bad user experience. IoT devices come in numerous sizes, shapes, materials, and work in different environments. This presents challenges for OTA testing of IoT devices. Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association (CTIA) have set up an IoT working group and has released OTA test methods for LTE-M devices.?
Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market for Insulation Market Segmentation:
Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Application
- Telecommunications & Consumer Devices
- Automotive & Transportation
- Smart City
- Industrial
- Others
Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Technology
- 5G
- LTE
- UMTS
- GSM
- CDMA
Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by Offerings
- Hardware
- Services
Based on the region, the Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market. Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market during the forecast period.
Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market, by region
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major market players covered in the Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market:
- Intertek
- Bureau Veritas
- Anritsu
- Keysight
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Eurofins Scientific
- SGS
- CETECOM
(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
