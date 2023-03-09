Pressure Relief Devices Market Demand is boosted by the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 09, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Pressure Relief Devices Industry Overview

The global pressure relief devices market size was valued at USD 3.46 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.87% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing incidence of pressure ulcer development due to a highly susceptible and rapidly growing aging population is expected to drive the market growth over the years to come. The geriatric population is more prone to the development of pressure ulcers that are also known as bedsores. The number of people aged 60 and above has been substantially increasing in recent years in most regions. For instance, according to a study published in North America, the U.S. population aged 65 years and above is predicted to reach almost 98 million by 2060. This factor will be contributing to the market growth. The prolonged stay of bed-ridden patients due to several medical conditions such as multiple bone fractures, cancer, and other severe diseases results in pressure ulcers, which further upsurges the adoption of pressure relief devices. This has tremendously accelerated the demand for pressure ulcer devices globally from medical practitioners and end-users.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for pressure relief devices globally owing to a rise in cases of obesity & overweight patients due to physical inactivity. Furthermore, to eliminate the risk of Covid-19 infection, strict lockdowns were implemented globally, resulting in the increased sedentary lifestyle leading to several lifestyle disorders such as obesity, and cardiovascular disorder, which has resulted in the increased demand for pressure relief devices globally. Moreover, companies are incorporating newer strategies to increase their production capacity to serve the market demand. For instance, in March 2020, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. announced that the company is focused on doubling the production of critical care products.

More than 2.5 million people in the U.S. and 0.7 million people in the UK are affected by pressure ulcers every year. Moreover, the treatments for these ulcers cost more than around USD 9 billion every year in the U.S. These alarming expenses are contributing to the rising demand for bedsore management equipment.

The prevention of these ulcers requires an interdisciplinary approach for its management and well-trained hospital staff. Although some parts of the treatment can be streamlined, specific care has to be given according to the requirements of every patient.

As these ulcers can be prevented with proper management, many campaigns have been launched over recent years for raising awareness. Knowledge of available resources facilitates effortless progression through all levels of care. Some of the campaigns initiated by the government of U.K. include, “Stop the Pressure”, “Zero Pressure”, and “Islandwide Pressure Ulcer Prevention Campaign”

Pressure Relief Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pressure relief devices market on the basis of type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Low-Tech Devices

High-Tech Devices

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

February 2020: Smith & Nephew declared the commencement of construction of its new high-tech manufacturing plant in Malaysia to serve the region.

April 2019: Arjo’s subsidiary in Australia and New Zealand started a collaboration with Bruin Biometrics (BBI) to build a structure for pressure injury prevention.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global pressure relief devices market include:

3M Health Care

ArjoHuntleigh

BSN medical

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Acelity

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Talley Group Ltd.

