Inhalation Anesthesia Market End-Use Estimates and Trend Analysis Report by 2030

Inhalation Anesthesia Industry Overview

The global inhalation anesthesia market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures. Inhalation anesthesia facilitates higher patient outcomes as compared to intravenous anesthesia. Administration of an anesthetic agent through the respiratory tract allows controllable and effective sedation, which is cost-effective and safe. Various advantages of inhalation anesthesia over intravenous anesthesia are primarily driving the market growth. Inhalation anesthesia is considered to be the best alternative for patients who are on ventilation for more than 24 hours as it becomes easy to monitor the patient’s health. Hence, higher patient benefits associated with the use of inhalation anesthesia as compared to intravenous anesthesia is expected to drive revenue growth in the forecast period.

According to NCBI data, around 310 million major surgeries are performed across the world every year, out of which approximately 40-50 million are performed in the U.S. and 20 million in Europe. During the post-COVID-19 situation, there has been an increase in the number of elective surgeries, which has further boosted the demand for inhalation anesthetics. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommended that hospitals minimize, postpone, or cancel elective surgeries which have led to a reduction in the number of surgeries by 48% in the U.S. Inhaled anesthetics are commonly used to provide general anesthesia. Based on NIH data, nearly 60,000 people undergo a surgical procedure under general anesthesia. Life-saving surgical procedures such as brain surgery, open-heart surgery, or organ transplantation would not have been possible without general anesthesia, thereby, boosting the demand for inhaled anesthetic drugs.

Inhaled anesthetics help in reducing patients’ overall healthcare expenditure. Patients who have undergone surgery and are critically ill are usually admitted to ICUs, which increases their healthcare expenditure due to an increase in the duration of hospital stays. Inhalation anesthesia helps surgeons design the dosage to avoid the additional hospital stay. However, this is not possible in the case of intravenous anesthesia which helps reduce the patient’s overall healthcare expenditure.

Increase in greenhouse gas emissions is one of the major reasons for global warming and climate change. Inhaled anesthetic gases including sevoflurane, isoflurane, and desflurane are potent greenhouse gases, which have more deteriorating effects compared to normal carbon dioxide emissions. Globally, these anesthetic gases contribute up to 1% of the global carbon dioxide emissions as they have a longer shelf life and cause greater environmental damage.

Inhalation Anesthesia Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, has segmented the inhalation anesthesia market report based on drug, application, and region.

Inhalation Anesthesia Drug Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Sevoflurane

Desflurane

Isoflurane

Halothane

Inhalation Anesthesia Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Induction

Maintenance

Inhalation Anesthesia End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Inhalation Anesthesia Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

January 2019: Sandoz International GmbH launched Desflurane liquid as an inhalation agent for induction and maintenance of anesthesia, required for inpatient and outpatient surgery in adults & pediatric patients in the U.S. It was the first generic of Suprane in the U.S.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global inhalation anesthesia market include:

Halocarbon Products Corporation

Baxter

AbbVie

Lunan Pharmaceutical Group

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis)

Fresenius Kabi Ag

