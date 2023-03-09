Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market Top Players are Admedus, Abbott, LabCor, and Neovasc

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 09, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Industry Overview

The global cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market size was estimated at USD 3.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The rapidly rising incidence rate of congenital heart diseases across the globe is driving the development & growth of the market. As per data estimates on congenital heart diseases published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, congenital heart diseases impact nearly 1% or 40,000 live births annually in the U.S. Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) and ventricular septal defect are the two commonest congenital heart diseases.

According to an article on trends and prevalence of atrial septal defect published by NCBI in December 2019, it stated ASD is the second most occurring type of congenital heart disease and the incidence rate is 56 per 100,000 live births across the globe, and the prevalence of the same is 1.6 per 1,000 live births. The growing awareness levels towards diagnosing & detecting congenital heart diseases early is driving key players to focus on innovation & develop technologically advanced products. These technological innovations have a multidimensional impact on product design, development, raw material fabrication, and clinical implementation. The tissue repair patches used in surgical procedures include vascular repair and reconstruction, soft tissue repairs, and dural repairs.

The growing prevalence of hernias, including inguinal hernias, ventral hernias, congenital diaphragmatic hernias, umbilical hernias, and others, is expected to drive the demand and positively impact growth. As per studies, abdominal wall hernias are the most commonly occurring hernias and have a prevalence rate of 1.7% across all ages and 4% across populations aged 45 years and above. Inguinal hernias are the most commonly diagnosed abdominal wall hernias accounting for 75% of the total caseload. Inguinal hernia repairs are common, and the U.S. recorded an incidence rate of 28 per 100,000 individuals, while the U.K. recorded 10 per 100,000 individuals.

The growing demand for patches in diagnosing and treating cardiac and soft tissue ailments is driving the collaborative efforts amongst several research organizations, raw material suppliers, and key manufacturers to develop innovative products. Furthermore, key participants are focusing on developing novel technologies composed of tissue engineering materials, which is expected to boost the growth of the market for cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches.

For instance, a research team from Israel-based Tel Aviv University has developed a bionic heart patch by combining an organic living tissue with a nanoelectronic system, and this product could be used in supporting patients’ recovery from heart attacks. The growing demand is boosting public-private partnerships across several regional markets to boost development and growth. For instance, governments are undertaking initiatives to enhance affordability and accessibility to cardiac treatment options which is expected to support growth. For example, the Japanese government provided favorable support and recognition to the collaboration between Osaka Medical College and Teijin Limited, and Fukui Warp Knitting Co. Ltd. developing regenerative cardiac repair patches. Governments are beginning to provide favorable support and promote collaborations amongst medical and industrial players.

Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market on the basis of application, raw material, and region:

Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Cardiac repair

Vascular repair & reconstruction

Pericardial repair

Dural repair

Soft tissue repair

Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

ePTFE

Biomaterial and tissue-engineered material

Others

Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

February 2020: Terumo Cardiovascular launched its latest surgical sealant, AQUABRID used in aorta surgical procedures.

December 2019: CryoLife and Misonix entered a strategic alliance wherein CryoLife’s NeoPatch would receive special commercialization rights in the U.S market.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches market include:

Baxter

Admedus

Abbott

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Edwards Life Sciences Corporation

Glycar SA Pty Ltd.

LabCor

Cryolife, Inc.

CorMatrix

Terumo Medical Corporation

