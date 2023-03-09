Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Regional Industry Size and Forecast up to 2030

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Growth & Trends

The global bioanalytical testing services market size is expected to reach USD 7.65 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. registering a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. The increasing rate of outsourcing R&D activities by several biopharmaceutical companies to streamline their core competencies is one of the major factors supporting the market growth. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has further boosted the demand for pharma-analytical testing services as the rapid surge in SARS-CoV-2 infection cases has significantly augmented the production of a larger batch of COVID-19 vaccines across the globe.

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bioanalytical testing services market based on molecule, test, workflow, therapeutic area, end-user, region:

Based on the Molecule Insights, the market is segmented into Small Molecule and Large Molecule.

The small molecule segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 56.1% in 2021. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) provide various testing services for small molecules. For instance, Pacific BioLabs offers testing services, such as High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) with different detectors, Mass Spectrometry LC-MS, LC-MS/MS, and TOFMS, Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy (UV-Vis). These tests can help sponsors in developing and lot-release testing of small molecule products.

LC-MS, LC-MS/MS, and TOFMS, Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy (UV-Vis). These tests can help sponsors in developing and lot-release testing of small molecule products. On the other hand,the large molecule segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period. This is due to a rich pipeline of amino acid-based molecules or biologics. In addition, testing these molecules requires advanced analytical instruments, and infrastructure, which is available with bioanalytical services providers. Hence, outsourcing bioanalytical testing of these molecules is likely to be the prevailing trend over the forecast duration.

Based on the Test Insights, the market is segmented into ADME, PK, PD, Bioavailability, Bioequivalence, Others.

The bioavailability segment accounted for the highest share of more than 18.5% of the global revenue in 2021 owing to the high demand for such services in generic drug development. Furthermore, the growing consumer concern about self-care is boosting the consumption of pharmaceutical products. Therefore, to tackle the rising demand for pharmaceutical products, end users are promoting in-house tests and expanding testing capabilities in various locations.

Based on the Workflow Insights, the market is segmented into Sample Preparation, Other Workflow Processes and Sample Analysis.

In terms of workflow, the sample analysis segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 45.5% in 2021. Sample analysis plays an important role in the drug development and marketing stages. This workflow helps in the quantitation of impurities, assessing the stability of drug molecules, and identification of impurities present in the sample. Hence, the growing rate of drug development is one of the crucial factors boosting the demand for sample analysis, thus augmenting the segment’s share. Sample preparation is an analytical step that contains extraction procedures to help extract the component required from the matrix.

The process varies based on the degree of selectivity, convenience, speed, and configurations of the extraction phase. Nontraditional extraction technologies are being introduced to address the growing demand for automation, reduction of solvent use, and miniaturization. These technologies result in on-site in situ and in vivo implementation. Proper sample preparation helps in minimizing the matrix risks, assay variability, and thus, provides cleaner samples. Therefore, the integrity of the samples must be aligned from the time of collection to the moment of analysis to avoid challenges and to enhance the bioanalysis.

Bioanalytical Testing Services Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

October 2021: SGS announced the expansion of its Glasgow biosafety testing facility.

SGS announced the expansion of its Glasgow biosafety testing facility. June 2021: Eurofins Scientific announced that its subsidiary Eurofins Clinical Testing U.S. Holdings, Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire DNA Diagnostics Center (“DDC”), a leader in consumer genetic testing.

Eurofins Scientific announced that its subsidiary Eurofins Clinical Testing U.S. Holdings, Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire DNA Diagnostics Center (“DDC”), a leader in consumer genetic testing. March 2021: The investment and expansion project began and was completed in September, adding 550m2 and 16 BSL-2 laboratories to their facility.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Collaborations, service portfolio expansion and mergers and acquisitions are key strategic undertakings by market players. The key companies are also expanding their position in the market by providing various types of services, assay validations, launching new methods for method development, and other laboratory solutions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global bioanalytical testing services market include,

PPD, Inc.

ICON Plc

Charles River Laboratories International

Covance, Inc.

IQVIA

Syneos Health

SGS SA

Toxikon

Intertek Group Plc

Pace Analytical Services LLC

