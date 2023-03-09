Digital Pathology Market Anticipated Forecast 2030 In Key Regions

Digital Pathology Market Growth & Trends

The global digital pathology market size is expected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases triggers the demand for advanced diagnostics, which is expected to drive the market growth. Growing economic stability and awareness about the benefits of the use of computer-aided diagnostics is further contributing to the market growth. As with other laboratory medicine disciplines, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a surprising impact on digital pathology. The pandemic has shortened all but the most serious surgeries and cancer treatments.

Digital Pathology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital pathology market on the basis of the product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Software, Device, Storage System.

The device segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 52.0% 2021. The device segment includes scanner and slide management systems. Increasing adoption of academic research activities and enhanced resolution are the key growth drivers of the segment. This technology is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to advancements in magnification and scanning of slides at the Z-axis, which is offered by whole slide imaging. Moreover, intuitive user interfaces and high bandwidth connectivity are expected to boost its usage rates. Major players are constantly introducing technological developments for digital pathology scanners.

The rising demand for an online storage system is further fueling market growth. The advantages, such as cost reduction, improved productivity, and better patient outcome, coupled with data reliability and image life cycle management are expected to drive the market.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Drug Discovery & Development, Academic Research, Disease Diagnosis.

The academic research application segment accounted for the largest share of more than 45.5% of the global revenue in 2021 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The high share was attributed to the increased adoption of digital pathology in various research studies, such as tumor morphological research. A number of cancer therapies are expected to be introduced in the near future, which, in turn, will further drive the academic research segment.

The diagnosis segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth can be credited to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Key manufacturers are focusing on the development of novel and rapid diagnostic techniques. This is also anticipated to boost the growth of the diagnosis segment. Digital technologies help in improving each step in diagnostics. The cancer cell detection sub-segment is also expected to showcase lucrative growth in disease diagnosis over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the high prevalence of the disease coupled with various ongoing research initiatives.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Biotech & Pharma Companies, Academic & Research Institutes.

The market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic labs, biotech and pharma companies, and academic and research institutes based on end use. The hospital’s segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 36% in 2021 owing to the high adoption of digital scanning techniques in hospitals for faster diagnosis and better patient compliance. The hospital aims to boost laboratory efficiency, increase access to specialists, and enhance diagnosis time with the introduction of Philips’ IntelliSite pathology platform.

Such collaborations are also expected to fuel the segment growth. On the other hand, the diagnostic lab’s segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to have a steady growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a rise in the usage of digital pathology in drug development, oncology clinical trials, and preclinical GLP pathology. A rise in the prevalence of cancer and high demand for better treatment options are further fueling the growth of this segment.

Digital Pathology Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

April 2021: Leica Biosystems partnered with Paige to integrate its digital pathology platform with the latter’s AI-enabled research oncology software. This would extend access to computational pathology products for translational and clinical in select countries across the North America and Europe regions.

Leica Biosystems partnered with Paige to integrate its digital pathology platform with the latter’s AI-enabled research oncology software. This would extend access to computational pathology products for translational and clinical in select countries across the North America and Europe regions. April 2021: Philips partnered with Ibex Medical Analytics to combine its digital pathology solutions with the latter’s AI-powered Galen platform, thus enhancing its offerings. While Oxford University Hospitals Cellular Pathology department completed 100% digitization of histology slides with the help of Philips.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major players, such as Danaher and Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc., held a dominant market share in 2021. These companies are increasingly undertaking various strategies, such as new product development, extensive collaborative strategies, and M&A, to gain a higher market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global digital pathology market include,

Leica Biosystems (Danaher)

Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Olympus Corp.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mikroscan Technologies

Inspirata, Inc.

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Visiopharm A/S

Huron Technologies International, Inc.

ContextVision AB

Order a free sample PDF of the Digital Pathology Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.