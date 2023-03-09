North America MRO Distribution Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Prospects By 2030

North America MRO Distribution Market Growth & Trends

The North America MRO distribution market size is expected to reach USD 188.5 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing product penetration in the manufacturing industry on account of standardization of critical services and equipment is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing product demand from other end-use industries is also likely to support market growth. The periodic maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities help reduce overall costs and enhance the productivity of the industrial operations, which is expected to drive their demand.

North America MRO Distribution Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America maintenance, repair & overhaul distribution market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Abrasives, Chemicals, Cutting Tools, Fasteners, Hand Tools, Pipes, Valves & Fitting, Power Tools, Power Transmission – Hydraulics, Power Transmission – Pneumatics, Power Transmission – Electrics, Rubber Products, Seal, Welding Equipment & Gases, Automation, Others.

The hydraulic power transmission led the market for MRO distribution and accounted for more than a 12.0% share of the overall revenue in 2021. The hydraulic systems are installed in heavy machinery to ease the lifting and contracting operations. MRO operations related to the hydraulic systems are costly as compared to the other components used in the overall MRO services owing to the expensive mechanism. The repair and maintenance of the machinery in facilities across several industries are anticipated to positively affect the market for fastener replacement. Failure of fasteners can directly affect the machine operations severely, thus requiring regular maintenance. The most widely utilized fasteners include nuts, bolts, screws, rivets, grommets, cable ties, nails, and pins.

The electric power transmission segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 3.4% in the market for MRO distribution over the forecast period on account of the extensive use of electric components in manufacturing mechanisms to ease the transmission operations. These components include switches, current devices, fuses, circuits, and other electrical components clubbed with the mechanical assemblies. The rubber products used in maintenance, repair, and overhaul activity include rubber hoses, O-rings, rubber pads, and other products. These products are utilized widely in sealing applications, where they are used in the conjunction of two or more components. Advantages, such as better grip, effective sealing, and shock resistance, are the factors promoting the product demand.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Food, Beverage, & Tobacco, Textile, Wood & Paper, Mining, Oil, & Gas, Metal Processing & Foundry, Rubber, Plastic & Non-Metallic, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Construction, Others.

The chemical manufacturing end-use segment led the market for MRO distribution in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 18.0%. The U.S. has been one of the attractive locations for the chemicals manufacturers to operate, with capital spending in the sector surging 21% in 2018 and reaching over USD 44.0 billion, which has benefited the market and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The textile industry is expected to generate the least of demands for MRO products from the distributors as compared to the other end-use industries. Less complicated machinery and instrument used in the manufacturing process have limited the component replacement activities for the industry. However, the maintenance and replacement of the essential machinery components are likely to support the market for MRO distribution component distribution.

The electrical and electronics segment is expected to register a CAGR of 2.5% in the market for MRO distribution from 2022 to 2030. The rising need for advanced technology equipment in household and commercial applications has compelled the manufacturers to make necessary adoptions in the production processes. This has influenced the market for MRO distribution. Rising shale gas operations in the region are further expected to build several facilities across the region, thereby, supporting the component distribution. The increase in domestic onshore oil and gas production and shale gas transportation are expected to propel the demand for MRO activities in the facilities.

North America MRO Distribution Regional Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major companies compete on the basis of distribution networks, delivery efficiency, and competitive pricing. The market is highly fragmented and is characterized by the presence of a large number of players.

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America MRO distribution market include,

Hillman Group, Inc.

Wajax Industrial Components

FCX Performance

SBP Holdings

S. Hughes Co., Inc.

DGI Supply

Lawson Products, Inc.

AWC

Hisco, Inc.

Kimball Midwest

Bisco Industries

Kaydon Corporation

BDI

