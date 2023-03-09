Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 10, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Industry Overview

The global peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging market size was valued at USD 128,927.3 thousand in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Factors such as the growing demand for electric vehicles worldwide and government policies and subsidies for purchasing electric vehicles and establishing charging infrastructure have led to an increase in the demand for peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging stations. According to a study by the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA), the Netherlands, Germany, and France collectively account for nearly 70% of the region’s EV charging stations in 2020. Moreover, in 2020, electric vehicle sales in Europe grew by 89%, which is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market

Various EV manufacturers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are making efforts to strengthen the interoperability of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, which is further expected to enhance peer-to-peer charging networks. Additionally, governments across the globe are consistently allocating the necessary space for establishing electric vehicle charging infrastructure in residential places, which is likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the market. For instance, in March 2021, the Government of India directed that buildings in New Delhi, such as hotels, hospitals, and malls, with parking facilities of more than 100 vehicles need to reserve 5% of the parking space for electric vehicles and charging points.

Numerous companies are focusing on partnerships with utility and energy companies to expand the reach of their peer-to-peer EV charging solutions. For instance, in January 2020, EVmatch announced the pilot project with utilities based in the U.S. state of Vermont, including Green Mountain Power and Burlington Electric Department, to make EV charging available to multi-family residences affordably and logically for property owners. Apartment owners are also increasingly adopting EV charging stations to earn extra revenue, recoup electricity costs, and attract new tenants. For instance, Park Plaza Apartments in the Mountain View area and Revere Apartments in the Campbell area in California have started offering EVmatch’s level 2 charging access to the general public and tenants.

To address range anxiety issues related to electric vehicles, governments across the globe are focusing on providing funds for the development of peer-to-peer networks. For instance, the U.S. government has developed the Northeast Corridor Regional Strategy, through which it provides support for the integration and development of peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging networks and electrical vehicle charging infrastructures. Government grants provided to promote the adoption of EV charging stations are expected to create new opportunities for the market in the near future. For instance, in June 2020, EVmatch received funds from Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE), an electricity provider, for installing 8 EV chargers across multifamily properties across SVCE’s thirteen-member communities in the U.S. by 2021.

Several companies are introducing peer-to-peer charging stations aimed to improve the customer experience. For instance, in October 2021, REVOS, an EV infrastructure provider, announced the launch of the Bolt, a peer-to-peer charging point compatible with any portable EV charger. The company is also planning to install more than one million EV charging points across 500 cities in India and other emerging markets. Such factors bode well for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Related Reports

Artificial Intelligence Market – The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 136.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 136.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030. AI Training Dataset Market – The global AI training dataset market was valued at USD 1.73 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging market based on charger type, application, and region.

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Charger Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2018 – 2030)

Level 1

Level 2

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market include

Chargepoint Inc

ClipperCreek, Inc.

Enel X

EVBox

EV Meter

Greenlots

has·to·be gmbh

innogy

Power Hero

Webasto Group

Order a free sample PDF of the Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter