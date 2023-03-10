Ultrasound Device Market Top Players are Esaote, GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers AG

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 09, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Ultrasound Device Industry Overview

The global ultrasound device market size was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030. The rise in the adoption of ultrasound devices for diagnostic imaging and treatment, coupled with the increasing incidences of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders, is expected to boost the market growth. In addition, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgery and technological advancements in ultrasound imaging technology are some of the key factors driving the market. Ultrasound is considered one of the most valuable diagnostic tools in medical imaging due to the fact that it is fast and less expensive. In addition, it is safer than other imaging technologies as it does not utilize ionizing radiation and magnetic field.

The ultrasonic medical device has a wide range of diagnostic as well as therapeutic applications. Ultrasonography has become more popular for specific therapeutic applications, ranging from cardiology to oncology. The expansion of ultrasound device applications in 3D imaging, shear wave elastography, development of wireless transducers, app-based ultrasound technology, fusion with CT/MR, and laparoscopic ultrasound is set to keep the market excited for the near future. For instance, Samsung Medison collaborated with Intel for NerveTrack, a real-time nerve tracking ultrasonography technology that helps anesthesiologists detect nerves in a patient’s arm and deliver anesthesia swiftly and precisely.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Ultrasound Device market

Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (Al) to automate time-consuming processes such as quantification and selecting the best image slice from a 3-D dataset is expected to boost the market growth. Many high-end ultrasound systems now use AI, and most new systems at all levels are expected to include AI in the future. The healthcare system had faced enormous difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for ultrasound devices was uneven during the pandemic as there were postponements in installations and a drop in manufacturing was also observed. Manufacturers had to focus on COVID essential device manufacturing and COVID tackling methods such as telehealth services, vaccination drives for employees, and others. However, the handheld ultrasound device was in high demand owing to its efficiency in treating critical care patients in crowded hospitals because of the systems’ speed, portability, and ease of use.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Computed Tomography Market – The global computed tomography market size was valued at USD 4,045.6 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Medical Imaging Market – The global medical imaging market size was valued at USD 28.02 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Ultrasound Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ultrasound device market based on product, portability, application, end-use, and region:

Ultrasound Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices

Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices

Ultrasound Devices Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Handheld

Cart/Trolley

Ultrasound Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cardiology

Obstetrics/Gynaecology

Vascular

Orthopedic

General Imaging

Ultrasound Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Imaging Centres

Research Centres

Ultrasound Device Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Market Share Insights:

March 2021: GE Healthcare introduced Vscan Air, a wireless pocket-sized ultrasound that gives crystal clear image quality, whole-body scanning capability, and intuitive software, all in the palm of clinicians’ hands.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Ultrasound Device market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon Medical Systems

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Esaote

Order a free sample PDF of the Ultrasound Device Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.