Preclinical Imaging Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Key Players, 2030

Preclinical Imaging Industry Overview

The global preclinical imaging market size was valued at USD 3.25 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growing number of investments and funding in research and development coupled with the constant pace of technological advancements leading to the development of hybrid imaging systems is primarily driving the growth of the market. Preclinical research is transforming how modern medicine is delivered as well as how health problems are treated and resolved. Preclinical imaging techniques include the reduction of biological variability and the ability to acquire an impressive amount of unique information in distinct forms as well as a significant reduction in the number of animals required for a particular study, fully complying with 3R (Replacement, Reduction, and Refinement) policies.

Furthermore, the increasing number of Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical companies are increasing the adoption of in-vivo imaging systems in preclinical research, which is further expected to accelerate the growth of this market for preclinical imaging. For instance, in July 2020, the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, installed the new 7T-3T MR/PET and PET-CT systems by MR solutions, to establish their first comprehensive preclinical imaging suite. On the other hand, the restrictions placed on animal testing due to regulations enforced by organizations, which protect animal rights are the major factors impeding the growth of the market.

As a result, the adoption of alternative methods such as in-vitro tests, micro-dosing, computer-based models, virtual testing of new drugs, and the development of computerized databases for testing purposes is rapidly increasing. However, modalities with non-invasive imaging techniques such as MRI and CT scans are making their way in the market. The COVID 19 outbreak, in 2020, had a considerable influence on the market, resulting in a drop in preclinical imaging device manufacturing as well as delays in the import and export of devices, creating extensive business disruption. However, the market is gradually returning back to normal as national lockdowns and sales banned have been lifted. For instance, Bruker’s revenues fell by 4.1 percent in 2020, however orders and revenues recovered sequentially in the second half of the year as business circumstances improved.

Preclinical Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global preclinical imaging market based on product, application, end use and region:

Preclinical Imaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

CT Imaging

MRI Imaging

PET/SPECT Imaging

Multi-modal Imaging

Optical Imaging

Ultrasound Imaging

Photoacoustic (PAT) Imaging

Reagents

Services

Preclinical Imaging Market, Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Research and Development

Drug Discovery

Preclinical Imaging Market, End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Biotech Companies

Pharmaceutical companies

Research institutes

Preclinical Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Market Share Insights:

November 2021: Bruker Corporation acquired MOLECUBES NV, a dynamic innovator in benchtop preclinical nuclear molecular imaging systems. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Bruker’s position as a leading supplier in preclinical and translational imaging research.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Preclinical Imaging market include:

Bruker Corporation

Siemens A.G.

General Electric (GE)

TriFoil Imaging

PerkinElmer, Inc.

VisualSonics Inc. (Fujifilm)

Mediso Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

MILabs B.V.

MR Solutions

Molecubes

