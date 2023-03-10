Chemical As A Service Market Regional Opportunities And Future Scope Report 2028

Chemical As A Service Market Growth & Trends

The global chemical as a service market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The market is predominantly driven by the growing demand for chemical management services and convenience and cost-effectivity offered by the CaaSmodel. Moreover, this model helps in the reduction of hazardous chemical consumption by using chemicals with more efficient processes.

Chemical As A Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chemical as a service market on the basis of end-user industry and region:

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Agriculture & Fertilizer, Water Treatment & Purification, Metal Parts Cleaning, Paint & Coatings, Industrial Cleaning, Industrial Gases, Others.

The industrial cleaning segment led the market and accounted for 18.0% of the global revenue share in 2020. This model is majorly utilized in the industries for cleaning vessels, pipes, reactors, and metal parts. Industrialists instead of purchasing chemicals to clean the machinery and conveyor sort for chemical services as they are cost-effective and convenient. End-users do not have to pay separate amounts for labor and chemicals.

The agriculture and fertilizers segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. The growing agricultural industry across the globe is expected to drive the market. The increasing focus on precision farmingand newer technologies is influencing agriculturists to utilize new business models and services such as chemical as a service model. Agriculturists get the benefit from various chemicals and applications without purchasing them. For instance, farmers can get the benefit of fertilizers by this service without purchasing. By subscribing to these services, farmers do not have to apply fertilizers to the crop on their own.

Chemical As A Service Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global chemical as a service is a novel business model that includes chemical leasing, development of chemical processes, logistics and chemical management.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global chemical as a service market include,

Diversey Holdings Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Safechem Europe Gmbh

CSC JÄKLECHEMIE GmbH & Co. KG

Polikem

Ecolab Inc.

Hidrotecnik

BASF SE

Haas TCM

PPG Industries

Sphera

Quaker Chemical

