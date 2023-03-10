Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Segmental Outlook and Competitive Insights 2030

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Growth & Trends

The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size is expected to reach USD 190.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 15.40% over the forecast period. Non-invasive aesthetic treatment offers benefits, such as less pain, instant results, and low cost over invasive treatment. Non-invasive aesthetic treatment does not serve permanent results; however, it temporarily enhances facial appearance and aids in delaying the signs of aging. According to a report published by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), between 2017 and 2018, there was an 11.7% increase in the popularity of nonsurgical procedures and a decrease of 0.6% in surgical procedures. This highlights the high growth prospects that lie ahead for the market in the coming years.

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market on the basis of procedure, end use, and region:

Based on the Procedure Insights, the market is segmented into Injectables, Skin Rejuvenation, Others.

The injectable segment led the market in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 63%. The segment is estimated to retain the leading position growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Injectable can be easily used by surgeons and provide faster treatment with quick results and less downtime as compared to others. The others segment includes hair removal, non-surgical fat reduction, sclerotherapy , and cellulite treatments. Nonsurgical fat reduction is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

, and cellulite treatments. Nonsurgical fat reduction is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Laser hair removal is also gaining popularity as it is cost-effective and saves time compared to waxing, shaving, or using hair removal creams. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), hair removal was among the top 5 nonsurgical procedures carried out at a global level in 2019. The skin rejuvenation procedure segment is expected to record the second-fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be credited to the high demand for skin rejuvenation treatment on account of its efficiency in restoring the patient’s youthful appearance through skin alterations. This procedure can do more than avoid skin aging and stop premature aging.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital/Surgery Center, MedSpa, Traditional Spa, HCP-owned Clinic.

The medspa end-use segment accounted for the largest share of more than 34% of the global revenue in 2022. The segment is projected to expand further at the fastest CAGR maintaining its dominant position over the forecast period. Medspa is a facility where cosmetic services are provided under the supervision of a licensed physician. All noninvasive treatments are performed in these facilities, which include facial injections, non-invasive body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and laser treatments by experienced professionals.

These facilities follow all the regulatory policies and standards set by the government and have to be mandatorily owned by a physician. MedSpas are increasingly adopting novel treatment systems to gain a higher market share. The employees in medspas need to have a license in esthetics as well as medical education. Factors, such as membership subscriptions, service marketing, adoption of novel laser technologies, and availability of cost-effective treatments, are expected to significantly boost the growth of this segment. The hospital/surgery center segment held the second-highest market share while the traditional spa segment is estimated to record the second-fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Marker Share Insights

May 2021: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to initiate its pre-approval inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection by the end of June 2021.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to initiate its pre-approval inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection by the end of June 2021. February 2021: Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. announced that Letybo 50U, a type of botulinum toxin for Injection, exclusively distributed by the company and produced by Hugel, Inc., has been officially approved for launch in the market by the National Medical Products Administration of the People’s Republic of China.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is highly competitive due to the presence of several global companies. Key players are focusing on growth strategies, such as enhancements in the existing technologies, geographical expansions, product launches, and product approvals, to gain higher market shares.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market include,

Hologic, Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Alma Lasers

Syneron Candela

Johnson & Johnson

MerzPharma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Cutera Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.