Endodontic Devices Market Worth US$ 2,308.1 million by 2030

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global endodontic devices market size is expected to grow from USD 1,531.6 million in 2021 to USD 2,308.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. Endodontics is the discipline of dentistry that deals with the dental pulp and tissues surrounding the teeth' roots. Endodontic therapy often termed root canal treatment, is used to treat the delicate pulp tissue inside the tooth. An endodontist is a dentist who specializes in tooth preservation. An endodontist uses numerous devices to accomplish numerous duties crucial to correctly diagnosing and treating the clinical condition. The increasing frequency of dental disorders, tooth loss concerns in the older population, and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry are driving the growth of endodontic devices in the healthcare industry. However, factors such as restricted reimbursement and the high cost of dental treatments are anticipated to serve as important restraints on the market expansion.

Several factors contribute to the global endodontic devices market’s growth. One of the key drivers is increased public awareness of the need for dental care. Unlike a decade or two ago, most individuals are well aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy mouth and teeth. As a result, many people attend the dentist on time. This reason has boosted the worldwide endodontic devices market’s growth. Dental caries is one of the most generally reported issues regarding dental disorders. In addition, for individuals with dental decay, specialists frequently offer root canal therapy. The growing number of occurrences of tooth decay is expected to drive expansion in the global endodontic devices market.

At the same time, another prominent trend is the global increase in the geriatric population. Tooth decay or tooth fall is one of the most prevalent difficulties that older persons experience. As a result, experts offer dental implants or root canal therapy as a remedy. As a result, the worldwide endodontic devices market will see increased demand. While various factors encourage expansion in the worldwide endodontic devices market, there are also some difficulties. The high cost of goods is a big disincentive for customers, as it may dissuade them from pursuing therapy. However, rising per capita income and increased occurrences of dental cavities will drive demand in the global endodontic devices market.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Endodontic Devices Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in lockdowns and limitations in the first half of 2020. Every industry is seeing significant change, which unexpectedly influences the endodontic devices market. The pandemic has resulted in a temporary decrease in the production and sales of endodontic equipment such as apex locators, endodontic handpieces, endodontic motors, scalers, lasers, root canal devices, and so on. In addition, visits to dentists are also on the decline. As a result, the expansion of the endodontic devices market in 2020 has been hampered.

Global Endodontic Devices Market Dynamics

Drivers : Technological innovation

The biotechnology industry’s growth may also be attributed to several other causes, including the introduction new and innovative Types, collaborations, acquisitions, technical developments, and expanded utilization in various applications. Rising demand for POC devices in the home and other healthcare settings to service the older population and enhanced government attempts to reduce hospital stays through the implementation of outpatient care models are expected to fuel demand.

Restraints: High cost of products

The high cost of products is a major deterrent for consumers, as it may prevent them from seeking treatment. However, rising per capita income and increased occurrences of dental caries will drive demand in the global endodontic devices market.

Opportunities : Increasing Awareness among people

Scope of the Global Endodontic Devices Market

The study categorizes the endodontic devices market based on type and end use at regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Instruments Apex Locators Endodontic Motors Endodontic Scalers Handpieces Endodontic Lasers Machine Assisted Obturation Systems Others

Endodontic Consumables Access Preparation Shaping & Cleaning Obturation



By End-User Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Dental hospitals accounts for the largest market share by end-user

Based on the end-user, the endodontic devices market is divided into dental hospitals, dental clinics, and dental academic & research institutes. The dental hospital end-user segment dominated the global market in 2021. Over the last decade, the number of emergency hospital visits for avoidable oral health issues has increased considerably, with young persons accounting for most of these trips. According to the American Dental Association’s (ADA) Health Policy Institute, over 2.2 million patients visit the emergency department each year for dental discomfort, with Medicaid covering 41% of these visits.

The availability of experienced and qualified dental professionals in hospitals, such as dental surgeons, further encourages category growth. Hospitals are well-equipped with cutting-edge technology for accurate diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, many patients prefer dental hospitals for dental surgical procedures because they provide high-quality care and service.

Asia – Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by Region

Based on the regions, the global endodontic devices market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market with Highest CAGR due to a rise in the number of dental care centers, a developing dental tourism industry, and increased R&D activity in this field. The Asian Pacific Endodontic Confederation (APEC) is an association in the Asia Pacific area dedicated to the specialty of endodontics. The confederation seeks to create and promote high endodontic research and clinical practice standards and foster a tighter professional network of endodontic practitioners in the region. Such organizations are projected to enhance regional market growth even further.

As a result, such market trends are likely to assist Asia–Pacific in dominating the overall market.

Key Market Players in the Global Endodontic Devices Market

The global endodontic devices market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, product development, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most companies in the market are indulged in expanding business across regions, enhancing their capabilities, and molding strong partner relations.

Major players in the global endodontic devices market are: