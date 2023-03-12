Achraf Charif prepares to release his debut album “Evening Whisperings”

New York, NY, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Achraf charif making a name for himself as a new artist in the music scene.

After releasing famous songs such as “Right Way,” “Free Spirit,” and “YOU ARE Loved,” Achraf Charif is back with his latest album “Evening Whisperings.” The album consists of contemplative songs dedicated to every lonely individual, as well as his music. If you are tired of noisy rap music, this is the update you need to surpass it. His music is emotional and does not need a trick to be natural, as it has a unique sound, and we will hear more about it in the upcoming months.

Achraf Charif was born in OULAD ABBOU BERRECHID and recently lived in Casablanca, which is known for producing music artists. He started full-time recording in 2021 and is now preparing to record his own album in 2023 with a scheduled release date. His music consists of a blend of calming singing, melody, and attractive rhythms that come together to form the LO-FI genre.

Slowly and steadily, Achraf Charif has managed his brand well since the beginning, giving him the impetus to pave the way for his future journey, as he calls it, and this is only the beginning. His music is popular and familiar, and the only way to know it is to listen.