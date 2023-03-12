LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO Sets to Open Business Opportunities in Lifestyle Industry

TOKYO, Japan, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Business potential in the lifestyle sector will be unlocked at the 6th LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO happening this April 5-7, at Tokyo Big Sight Japan.

Known as the trade fair for gifts, stationery, homeware, and fashion, LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [APRIL] is one of the “must-attend-shows” in Japan that brings together cutting-edge Japanese and international consumer goods in seven separate exhibitions that aims to accelerate the lifestyle business industry domestically and internationally.

LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [APRIL] provides an opportunity for everyone to grow and expand their business and meet potential business partners. In the past, this event took place only once a year in Tokyo during the summertime. Nonetheless, the Tokyo April show was created with the exhibitors and visitors demands. And since fiscal year in Japan starts in April, many companies look for new products to source for the year’s sales. This is also the time of the year when many new product lines are launched.

Now, LIFESTYLE Week takes place three times a year – April and July in Tokyo and September in Osaka. This is because the event strives to engage businesses on both the local and international levels. Osaka September show was established to cater to the demands of businesses located in Western Japan, often known as the Kansai Region. This region is comprised of some of the most important cities in Japan and includes Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe, among others.

Following its tremendous success, LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [APRIL] returns to gather both visitors and exhibitors in one location and provide a platform for in-depth business meetings.

Exhibitors offer a diverse range of services and goods aimed at improving quality of life. With this, the event’s seven concurrent shows will each focus on different categories – 6th GIFTEX TOKYO showcases a diverse range of lifestyle products, interior and exterior items, gifts, smartphone goods, aromas and room fragrances, WA ZAKKA (Japanese crafts), and other items suitable for small gifts; 6th Baby & Kids Expo Tokyo is a B2B tradeshow for baby and kid’s items; 6th Fashion Goods & Accessories Expo Tokyo will bring together fashion accessories from all over the world, including bags, leather items, costume jewelry, scarves, hats, shoes, etc.; 6th Table & Kitchenware Expo Tokyo specializing in tableware, kitchenware, table décor, and home electronic appliances; 6th Health & Beauty Goods Expo Tokyo will also feature a wide range of health and beauty products, such as body care, hair care, and bath products; 2nd Good Foods Expo Tokyo is a great way to break into both the Japanese and Asian markets; 2nd Sustainable Goods Expo continuing the interest of the visitors in the importance of sustainability. These events will be the best place for importers, wholesalers, retailers, and buyers from across the world to place orders.

The upcoming LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO show in April will also be streamed live in Chinese and Korean, making it more accessible for overseas buyers who cannot visit the show in person. Japanese exhibitors and their products will be introduced by the show management.

Grow your business with LIFESTYLE Week and be a part of the LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [APRIL] and expand your network and business in the lifestyle industry. Register for a visit now and be part of 45,000 high-quality buyers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, etc. and expand your business in the Asian market.